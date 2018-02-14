CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Team Seeks Transport Driver

The CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha race team is currently accepting applications for a team transport driver for the 2018 supercross and motocross series. Serious inquiries only and all applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for the position:

Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license

Driver must have at least three years experience on CDL license

Driver must be at least 25 years of age

The CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Team is seeking a Class A CDL driver to move our equipment/cars to race tracks across the U.S.

Responsibilities would include: Driving transporter to and from the race tracks, helping load/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer. At track, helping to assist with crew and on track activities.

Preferred: Three year Class A CDL

Qualifications

Hard worker

Ability to travel between December through September with some weeks off.

Takes passion and pride in job

Works well with others, works as a team

Email mike@rockriverpowersports.com for more information.