Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles

CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Team Seeks Transport Driver

February 14, 2018 8:40am
CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Team Seeks Transport Driver

The CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha race team is currently accepting applications for a team transport driver for the 2018 supercross and motocross series. Serious inquiries only and all applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for the position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license
  • Driver must have at least three years experience on CDL license
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age

The CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha Team is seeking a Class A CDL driver to move our equipment/cars to race tracks across the U.S.

Responsibilities would include: Driving transporter to and from the race tracks, helping load/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer. At track, helping to assist with crew and on track activities.

Preferred: Three year Class A CDL

Qualifications

  • Hard worker
  • Ability to travel between December through September with some weeks off.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Email mike@rockriverpowersports.com for more information.