Justin Bogle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Malcolm Stewart Staying with Team

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair a break to his right humerus, the team announced today. He sustained the injury in a heat race crash on Saturday night at round six of Monster Energy Supercross in San Diego.

The surgery, performed by Dr. Tal David and Dr. Christopher Sherman, included fixing the injury with two plates and screws. According to the team, the surgery was successful and Bogle is on the road to recovery.

In a statement, team manager Jeremy Albrecht said that the team does not have a timetable on his return. “We will have a better idea once Justin heals up from surgery and resumes daily activities,” he said.

Malcolm Stewart, who filled in for Bogle at Houston and Anaheim 2 and continued on with the team after his return, will stay with the team at least until Bogle returns to racing.