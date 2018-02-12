Racer X Films: Davi Millsaps on Retirement

After 14 years of professional racing, Davi Millsaps announced his retirement last week after sustaining an off-season injury that sent him to the ICU with a major concussion causing bleeding in and around his brain, and a shattered elbow. After months of recovery and consulting with his doctors, Millsaps finally reached the decision to retire from racing. We caught up him at the San Diego Supercross to talk about how he came to the decision to retire, a look back at his career highlights, and what the future holds for him.