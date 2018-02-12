Millsaps, Chisholm, Albrecht, Ray on PulpMX Show

What a race in San Diego, from the ups of Jason Anderson winning again to the lows of injuries to Justin Bogle and Ken Roczen. We’ll try to cover it all tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Cycle Trader Yamaha’s Alex Ray and Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart of Atlas Brace in-studio to try and figure everything out.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Davi Millsaps announced his retirement from the sport this past week, and we’ll have him on tonight to talk about that decision after a great career. Millsaps has also been helping Alix Ray out, and we’ll talk to "The Duke" about that connection and his thoughts on the #91’s year.

51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha’s Kyle Chisholm has ben quietly putting in some hard laps in the 250SX class. He’s been getting great starts and slowly moving up the points each week. We’ll have the veteran on to talk about his season so far and recap what’s new with him.

JGR Suzuki’s Justin Hill won this past weekend, and so we’ll have his manager Jeremy Albrecht on to tell us more about that, the development on the RMZ250, Malcolm Stewart, Bogle, Phil Nicoletti, and much more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will also be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

