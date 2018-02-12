Alpinestars Releases Limited-Edition Aviator Collection
San Diego, CA — In honor of U.S. Military armed forces, Alpinestars released the Limited Edition Aviator collection, which includes the Racer Jersey, Pant and Glove gear set featuring a distinctive black and navy blue combat-ready design colorway. To complete the gear set, the gold Aviator Tech 10 boot leaves no doubt that this rider is in control and ready to take flight.
The exciting colorway of the Aviator boot includes iconic black and gold features throughout the anatomically shaped boot. Unsurpassed in protection and performance, the Tech 10 is the apex motocross boot. The limited edition Aviator Tech 10 will be available while supplies last.
TECH 10 CONSTRUCTION
- The one-piece co-injected foot chassis incorporates five different advanced polymer compounds in a single streamlined and lightweight piece to offer strength and flexibility throughout the structure, while maintaining its robust structural integrity with no joints or weak points.
- Innovative, lightweight upper combines full-grain leather with advanced lightweight microfiber and an impact and abrasion-resistant TPU shell.
- The medial-facing panel is constructed from a one-piece, specifically formulated polymer for improved structural stability and integrity, and incorporates a rubber insert panel for maximum grip contact with bike and improved abrasion resistance.
PROTECTION
- The Tech 10 boot is CE certified.
- Frontal protection features a dual closure system with an internal microfiber flap, plus Velcro for a precise fit closure attached securely with a micro-adjustable, easy to operate, lightweight buckle. Shin incorporates a unique TPU blade system engineered to prevent frontal hyperextension and offer greater flex control.
- Contoured TPU calf protector plate offers impact resistance and incorporates Alpinestars innovative rear blade system, formed with hard shock resistant polymer to protect the heel and features a rear hyperextension guard.
- Innovative, ergonomic design for lateral and medial flex zones to provide superb front and rear flexion support which helps prevent damaging torsional forces around the ankle area.
- Multi-density foot shell incorporating heel and toe protection is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, and adds to the boot’s overall durability.
KEY FEATURES
- Exclusive dual compound sole is seamlessly integrated to the multi-density foot base structure with built-in support. The sole offers superior durability, grip and feel while riding.
- The central sole insert is easily replaceable and Alpinestars offers a full sole replacement and boot repair service.
- New buckle closure system includes high-impact aluminum bridge closures, with memory and a quick release/locking system with self-aligning design for easy, precise closure and improved riding performance and security. All buckles are easily replaceable.
- Soft microfiber gaiter helps seal out excessive water and dirt entry.
- Poly-fabric lining with 3D open cell foam incorporates anti-slip suede on heel area to keep foot located inside the boot.
INNER ANKLE BRACE
- Innovative biomechanical inner ankle brace features medial and lateral “C” torsion bars to control ankle and leg rotation, while allowing freedom of movement. Wide fit torsion bar replacements are included. These dual connection torsion bars offer the rider natural ankle movement with progressive damping of torsional forces during an accident.
- TPU protection and shock absorbing padding on the heel and ankles and an ultra-thin and flexible forefoot area for increased sensitivity and control.
- New, dual compound, removable anatomic foot-bed includes EVA for comfort and support and aids even weight distribution.
AVIATOR RACEFEND GLOVE
Multi-material, durable glove optimized for tough Enduro terrain, the Racefend incorporates TPR knuckle and finger inserts for abrasion resistance. With Neoprene reinforcement and a stretch poly-fabric upper with Clarino palm the Racefend provides excellent levels of comfort, durability and performance.
KEY FEATURES
- Stretch-top hand with strategically positioned Neoprene for comfort and fit.
- Single-piece suede palm offers excellent grip and sensitivity on the bike’s controls.
- Clarino reinforcements on thumb and landing zone for durability and comfort.
- TPR inserts on knuckles and fingers for additional abrasion resistance.
- Hook and loop grip and TPR wrist adjustment for secure, customized fit.
- Silicone grip patterning on fingers for improved riding control.
- Innovative stretch insert in adductor (palm and thumb) for improved hand movement and lever control.
- Pre-curved finger construction reduces fatigue and improves comfort.