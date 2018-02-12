Alpinestars Releases Limited-Edition Aviator Collection

San Diego, CA — In honor of U.S. Military armed forces, Alpinestars released the Limited Edition Aviator collection, which includes the Racer Jersey, Pant and Glove gear set featuring a distinctive black and navy blue combat-ready design colorway. To complete the gear set, the gold Aviator Tech 10 boot leaves no doubt that this rider is in control and ready to take flight.

The exciting colorway of the Aviator boot includes iconic black and gold features throughout the anatomically shaped boot. Unsurpassed in protection and performance, the Tech 10 is the apex motocross boot. The limited edition Aviator Tech 10 will be available while supplies last.