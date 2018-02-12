2018 Hawkstone International Motocross Highlights
February 12, 2018 12:45pm
Film: Max Hind
Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings picked up his first win of 2018 over the weekend at Hawkstone International in Shropshire, England, over GP regulars Glenn Coldenhoff, Gautier Paulin, Tommy Searle, Evgeny Bobryshev, and more.
In MX2, defending MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass took the win over Thomas Kjer-Olsen and Conrad Mewse.
Check out highlights from the event above.
HAWKSTONE INTERNATIONAL
Shropshire, England
MX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|44
|3rd
|Gautier Paulin
|38
|4th
|Tommy Searle
|32
|5th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|31
|6th
|Graeme Irwin
|29
|7th
|Nathan Watson
|27
|8th
|Yentel Martens
|25
|9th
|Liam Knight
|21
|10th
|Ryan Houghton
|20
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Pauls Jonass
|50
|2nd
|Thomas Kjer-Olsen
|42
|3rd
|Conrad Mewse
|38
|4th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|5th
|Martin Barr
|34
|6th
|Ben Watson
|32
|7th
|Davy Pootjes
|30
|8th
|Mel Pocock
|27
|9th
|Jago Geerts
|24
|10th
|Mikkel Haarup
|21