2018 Hawkstone International Motocross Highlights

Film: Max Hind

Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings picked up his first win of 2018 over the weekend at Hawkstone International in Shropshire, England, over GP regulars Glenn Coldenhoff, Gautier Paulin, Tommy Searle, Evgeny Bobryshev, and more.

In MX2, defending MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass took the win over Thomas Kjer-Olsen and Conrad Mewse.

Check out highlights from the event above.

HAWKSTONE INTERNATIONAL

Shropshire, England

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points 1st Jeffrey Herlings 50 2nd Glenn Coldenhoff 44 3rd Gautier Paulin 38 4th Tommy Searle 32 5th Evgeny Bobryshev 31 6th Graeme Irwin 29 7th Nathan Watson 27 8th Yentel Martens 25 9th Liam Knight 21 10th Ryan Houghton 20

MX2 Overall