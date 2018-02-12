Supercross
2018 Hawkstone International Motocross Highlights

February 12, 2018 12:45pm

Film: Max Hind

Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings picked up his first win of 2018 over the weekend at Hawkstone International in Shropshire, England, over GP regulars Glenn Coldenhoff, Gautier Paulin, Tommy Searle, Evgeny Bobryshev, and more.

In MX2, defending MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass took the win over Thomas Kjer-Olsen and Conrad Mewse.

Check out highlights from the event above.

HAWKSTONE INTERNATIONAL

Shropshire, England

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Glenn Coldenhoff 44
3rd Gautier Paulin 38
4th Tommy Searle 32
5th Evgeny Bobryshev 31
6th Graeme Irwin 29
7th Nathan Watson 27
8th Yentel Martens 25
9th Liam Knight 21
10th Ryan Houghton 20

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Pauls Jonass 50
2nd Thomas Kjer-Olsen​ 42
3rd Conrad Mewse 38
4th Adam Sterry 34
5th Martin Barr 34
6th Ben Watson 32
7th Davy Pootjes 30
8th Mel Pocock 27
9th Jago Geerts 24
10th Mikkel Haarup 21