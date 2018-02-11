Supercross
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Rear Brake Issue Costs Justin Barcia in San Diego

According to a post on his Twitter account, Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia lost his rear brake last night in the 450SX main event in San Diego.

Barcia rounded the first lap of the main event in fifth and worked his way up to third by lap seven. A few laps later, Barcia began to slide backward and eventually finished eighth.

"Dang was having a good night and got into something and lost my rear brake onto next weekend bikes awesome teams awesome ready for Dallas," said Barcia.

Barcia is currently second in 450SX points, 28 behind Jason Anderson.