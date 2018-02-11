Ken Roczen Injury Update

Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen underwent an evaluation at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit last night at round six of Monster Energy Supercross in San Diego and evaluations suggest he has suffered a fracture to the second metacarpal in his right hand, but he’ll get it looked at again on Monday to verify his condition, according to the team.

After going down in the first turn, Roczen was making a move on Cooper Webb in a corner when it looked like he somehow looped out. He and Webb both went down, with parts of Roczen getting sucked into Webb’s rear wheel and swingarm area.

Roczen got up holding his right hand and was eventually carted off the track by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit.

We will provide an update as more information is known.