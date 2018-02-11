Justin Bogle Injury Update

In his heat race last night at round six of Monster Energy Supercross in San Diego, Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle was unable to hit the first triple and rolled over the landing. Ben LaMay was able to hit the triple and landed on Bogle, hitting the side of his helmet. The two went off of the track and into a nearby wall and the race was red flagged while the riders were being attended to by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit staff.

Transworld Motocross is reporting that Bogle sustained a broken humerus in the crash and will undergo further evaluation this week. LaMay went on to win the LCQ and finished 15th in the 450 main event.

Bogle was competing in just his third race of the year after missing the opening three rounds due to concussions sustained at the Monster Energy Cup and during pre-season testing. Malcolm Stewart filled-in for Bogle at Houston and Anaheim 2, and has continued on with the team after his return. Transworld Motocross is reporting Bogle did not sustain a concussion last night.

We’ll provide more details once they are known.