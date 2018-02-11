Jake Weimer Injury Update

Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Jake Weimer sustained a broken wrist and broke his middle two metacarpal bones in his hand yesterday in crash in practice at round six of Monster Energy Supercross in San Diego, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Weimer missed the opening three rounds of the championship after sustaining a fractured right wrist, broken left scapula and left elbow, bruised ribs and right lung, and collapsed his left lung before the season.

“I don’t really know what to say,” he wrote on Instagram. “Broken wrist and my middle 2 metacarpal bones one the top of my hand. Stupid crash that wasn’t even bad. I’ll get everything evaluated on Monday and go from there. Bummer for my sponsors and team. Thanks to everyone for the support.”

We’ll provided more information as it’s known.