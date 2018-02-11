First Turn Crash Ended Eli Tomac's Night Early In San Diego

Although Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from this championship, it’s pretty safe to say he’s out of it. The hits started at A1 when he crashed out while leading and they haven’t stopped since, and last night was no different.

In fact, Tomac didn’t even make it a full lap before the trouble started. As the pack rounded the first turn, Tomac, along with Weston Peick, Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Josh Grant, found himself hitting the dirt. He remounted, went to the mechanic’s area briefly, then motored back to the pits.

Afterward we learned he’d ripped most of his grip off and the bike itself was pretty twisted up. If things weren’t bad enough after Tomac’s thirteenth last week in Oakland, he’s now seventy-seven points back of Jason Anderson. When it rains, it pours.

