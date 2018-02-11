Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Hill
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Articles

First Turn Crash Ended Eli Tomac's Night Early In San Diego

February 11, 2018 8:30am | by:
Although Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from this championship, it’s pretty safe to say he’s out of it. The hits started at A1 when he crashed out while leading and they haven’t stopped since, and last night was no different.

In fact, Tomac didn’t even make it a full lap before the trouble started. As the pack rounded the first turn, Tomac, along with Weston Peick, Malcolm Stewart, Ken Roczen, and Josh Grant, found himself hitting the dirt. He remounted, went to the mechanic’s area briefly, then motored back to the pits.

Afterward we learned he’d ripped most of his grip off and the bike itself was pretty twisted up. If things weren’t bad enough after Tomac’s thirteenth last week in Oakland, he’s now seventy-seven points back of Jason Anderson. When it rains, it pours.

Read more about what happened in San Diego here.