Aaron Plessinger Docked One Position in San Diego

Aaron Plessinger Docked One Position in San Diego

250SX West Region points leader Aaron Plessinger was docked one position in the main event last night at round six of Monster Energy Supercross, according to the AMA’s official results.

At this time, the AMA has not specified the reason for the penalty, but we suspect it was due to Plessinger cutting the track following his crash in the main event. Plessinger crashed at the end of the whoops section and reentered on the other side, missing the turn.

Plessinger is currently listed in eighth in the final results; Kyle Chisholm is listed in seventh. The difference between seventh and eighth position is one point, with Plessinger scoring 15 on the night.

Plessinger currently holds a four-point lead over Joey Savatgy in the 250SX standings as the West Region enters a more than month long break.

San Diego - 250SX West Main Event

- San Diego, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Justin Hill 52.80518 LapsYoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
2Adam Cianciarulo 52.852+04.952Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Chase Sexton 52.733+08.605La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
4Joey Savatgy 53.061+11.244Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
5Shane McElrath 53.317+13.032Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
6Christian Craig 52.974+18.636Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
7Kyle Chisholm 54.349+29.383Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ250F
8Aaron Plessinger 52.750+28.311Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
9Mitchell Harrison 54.090+30.740Lansing, MI Husqvarna FC 250
10Bradley Taft 54.007+41.743Nixa, MO Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results