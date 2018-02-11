Aaron Plessinger Docked One Position in San Diego
250SX West Region points leader Aaron Plessinger was docked one position in the main event last night at round six of Monster Energy Supercross, according to the AMA’s official results.
At this time, the AMA has not specified the reason for the penalty, but we suspect it was due to Plessinger cutting the track following his crash in the main event. Plessinger crashed at the end of the whoops section and reentered on the other side, missing the turn.
Plessinger is currently listed in eighth in the final results; Kyle Chisholm is listed in seventh. The difference between seventh and eighth position is one point, with Plessinger scoring 15 on the night.
Plessinger currently holds a four-point lead over Joey Savatgy in the 250SX standings as the West Region enters a more than month long break.
San Diego - 250SX West Main Event
PETCO Park - San Diego, CA
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Hill
|52.805
|18 Laps
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|52.852
|+04.952
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|52.733
|+08.605
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|4
|Joey Savatgy
|53.061
|+11.244
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Shane McElrath
|53.317
|+13.032
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Christian Craig
|52.974
|+18.636
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF250
|7
|Kyle Chisholm
|54.349
|+29.383
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|52.750
|+28.311
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|54.090
|+30.740
|Lansing, MI
|Husqvarna FC 250
|10
|Bradley Taft
|54.007
|+41.743
|Nixa, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F