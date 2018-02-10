Race Day Feed: San Diego

In the 450 ranks Tyler Bowers is still dealing with the effects of his huge crash last week in Oakland. He rode press day yesterday, but after two short sessions he told us he was starting to feel pretty sore, which isn’t surprising seeing as he’s got a broken pinky, some broken ribs, a sprained wrist, a badly bruised shoulder, and a bruised lung. He plans on going out for practice today before making a final decision. Also on the maybe list is Josh Hansen, who’s been dealing with a broken foot. For the first time this season his bike is sporting his actual AMA number, 72, instead of the 100 it’s been wearing in the pits. That’s a good sign, although when we asked his team this morning they still weren’t totally sure if he’d be racing or not. His teammate, Matt Bisceglia, is out with broken ribs until next week. As for Malcolm Stewart, who crashed out in Oakland, word is he’s in for today. For more on the injury situation, go here .

With so many storylines going on it’s tough to even know where to begin. Let’s start with who’s in and who’s out. Mitch Oldenburg has been dealing with muscle pain in his upper arm since Glendale and wasn’t sure if he was going to race today after going down in Oakland last week and getting seven stitches in his arm. Turns out he’ll miss today’s action. His teammate, Aaron Plessinger, is reportedly not 100 percent either—he’s been battling a bad chest cold—but he’s definitely racing today.

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Petco Park in San Diego.

On the racing front, there’s plenty of things leftover from last week to keep an eye on. Cole Seely, Ken Roczen, and Blake Baggett all had very real chances of winning in Oakland. In fact, eventual winner Jason Anderson only led one lap! His spectacular ride wasn’t without some controversy though, as he put a move on Marvin Musquin that ended with Musquin on the ground. Nobody’s expecting Musquin to return the favor today, but you never know what might happen in the heat of battle, and it’s worth watching.

Also worth keeping an eye on are Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia. Last week Barcia put a move on Tomac in a corner that resulted in Tomac going down. It’s up to you to decide what you thought of the pass, but the fact of the matter is Tomac ended up in thirteenth, which dealt another huge blow to his bid for a championship. Odds are he’s not happy about it, so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens if he finds himself next to Barcia during tonight’s main event.

The racing has been superb the last two rounds, and the consensus is the difficult, and rutted, tracks have been the key. We have yet to see how today’s track will shape up, but hopefully it produces the same type of action we’ve been seeing lately. It’s got a long whoop section, a sand section, and an interesting berm that’s got an inside line with an elevated outside option. We’ll see how it all comes together when practice begins.

In off-track news, Davi Millsaps announced his retirement earlier this week after suffering a brain injury, amongst other things, at the 2017 Monster Energy Cup. He’d planned on making a return to racing at some point in 2018, but after consulting with doctors and his family, decided to call it a career. For more on that, go here.

We’re barely done with the first set of timed practices and things are already getting interesting here in Petco Park. In the 250 A group Joey Savatgy had a crash in a right-hander and went down. He didn't pop back up either, and after a few moments he was off the track and heading back to the pits. We’ll provide an update on Savatgy’s status as soon as we get more information.

In 450 action most of the guys found themselves taking the same lines through the rhythm lanes, but Jason Anderson was experimenting. He played around with tripling into a section where guys were doubling in, and also exited another section by jumping on-on-out (Cole Seely found this line too), while most other guys were double-doubling out. The most interesting part of this session happened toward the end when Anderson put a hard block pass on Alex Ray in a right-hander. It’s not the kind of move we’re accustomed to seeing in practice, and both riders ended up on the ground. Ray wasn’t happy and he seemed to be letting Anderson know how he felt as Anderson picked up his bike. Anderson didn’t appear to respond and simply remounted and rode off. Stay tuned, timed practice is coming up and if this trajectory continues things are definitely going to get interesting.

Unlike the untimed practice sessions, there’s not much to report from the first set of qualifiers. Joey Savatgy didn’t come out for this one after leaving untimed practice early due to a crash, which means he’s most likely out for the day. But it’s not all bad for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki today, as Adam Cianciarulo absolutely killed it in this qualifier. He was fastest right away with a 52.033, and even beat his own time a few laps later. He was experimenting with lines too, tripling into a rhythm lane where most guys were doubling. Aaron Plessinger looked good, and even tripled into the sand section. Most 250 guys were opting to double in there. Justin Hill also looked good, and like Cianciarulo and Plessinger, was playing around with different options. He was able to execute the same on-on-off option exiting one of the track’s rhythm lanes that Anderson and Seely found in their untimed session.