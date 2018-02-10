Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Group C Qualifying 1
  1. Connor Pearson
  2. Scotty Wennerstrom
  3. Chad Cook
250SX West Group A Qualifying 1
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Hill
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 24
Instapics: San Diego

Instapics San Diego

February 10, 2018 12:00pm

Round six of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.