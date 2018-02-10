Instapics: San Diego

Round six of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.
-
We caught up with @christiancraig @joshgrant33 @crtwotwo @elitomac @aaronplessinger_23 at press day yesterday. Full video on Racer X Online #supercoss #DropTheGate ? @sanoshots
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Tap the link in our bio to keep up with what's happening in San Diego, with our Race Day Feed. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
Will @coleseely get a win tonight in San Diego? #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
A (newly retired) @davimillsaps sighting at Petco Park. #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (Photo - @shepherdphotos)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
-
It's a boy! Congrats, @aaronplessinger_23! ??#Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SXonFOX (? @sanoshots)
go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.
More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.