Racer X Films: 2004 Suzuki RM125 Build
We believe 125s and low cost two-strokes are good for our sport, and with a bit of a revival going on with the 125 Dream Races and efforts in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, we know these bikes are still capable of great racing when raced against other 125s. For this latest build, Jay Clark found a blown-up 2004 RM125 that needed some love.
The cylinder was taken off because of damage, and the air boot/carb were both so full of dirt and mud you could plant a garden. So, with a cylinder shipped off to Millennium for a full repair and the Vertex Piston, he was set to do the rest of the work: powder-coat the frame, rebuild all important bearings and seals, and rebuild the entire bottom end with the Wrench Rabbit kit. All-Balls kit was used on the carb with a new Fuel Star Petcock to help ensure good fuel flow.
Jay figures that for under $1,000, you can repair the engine and cylinder if you do the work yourself. Then for another $1,500, get your frame, wheels, and suspension all gone over. For under $3,000 on top of the $400 investment of the blown-up bike, we have a beautiful machine. Jay didn’t build this to go race against former pros chasing their glory days; there was no big bore and no porting done. This is meant for a beginner to novice rider to get into riding and do so cheaply.
This project shows you can fix up your dead 125 laying in the barn.
The Wrench Rabbit kit has all you need to do it right; Vertex Piston, Hot Rods Crank and bearings along with the gaskets to do the job completely.
Other highlights
Re-worked Wheels by Faster USA
Powder Coated Frame from San Diego Powder Coating
Wrench Rabbit
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Full rebuild in one box (four stroke kits include cam chain)
Hot Rods
Complete Bottom end kit Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit. Also includes transmission bearings.
Vertex Pistons
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
Millennium Tech
www.mt-llc.com
Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Rear alum Sprocket 53T
Front Sprocket 13T
MX Chain
All-Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable
Clutch Cable
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-Stage air filter
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Basket, hub and pressure plate
Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit
Faster USA
www.fasterusa.com
Stock hubs treated and rebuilt with new spokes and Excel rims
Fasst Co
www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Clevis
Fuel Star
www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy with hose
UFO Plastic
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit
San Diego Powder Coating
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Sandblasting, powder with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage
Pivot Works
www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit
Wheel Bearings
Renthal
www.renthal.com
971 Handlebars
Dual compound grips
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX3S front 80/100-21
MX3S Rear 100/90-19
Motion Pro
www.motionpro.com
Grip Glue
Titan throttle tube
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Cool seat cover
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Elite Clutch Perch
Brake Caps
Front Brake lever
Oil filer Plug
Motomaster
www.moto-masterusa.com
Front oversized and rear rotor
Front and rear Brake pads
San Diego Powder Coating
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Sandblasting, powder sparkle silver with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’
Tusk
www.tuskoffroad.com
Front & Rear Steel braided brake line
Chain Blocks
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
TM Designworks
www.tmdesignworks.com
Chain guide and chain block
CV4
www.cvproducts.com
High Pressure Radiator Cap
Carb Vent hoses
Radiator hoses
Pro Moto Billet/Fastway
www.promotobillet.com
Footpegs
Factory Connection
www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension rebuild and service
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
C-12 Fuel mixed with pump
