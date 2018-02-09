Racer X Films: 2004 Suzuki RM125 Build

We believe 125s and low cost two-strokes are good for our sport, and with a bit of a revival going on with the 125 Dream Races and efforts in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, we know these bikes are still capable of great racing when raced against other 125s. For this latest build, Jay Clark found a blown-up 2004 RM125 that needed some love.

The cylinder was taken off because of damage, and the air boot/carb were both so full of dirt and mud you could plant a garden. So, with a cylinder shipped off to Millennium for a full repair and the Vertex Piston, he was set to do the rest of the work: powder-coat the frame, rebuild all important bearings and seals, and rebuild the entire bottom end with the Wrench Rabbit kit. All-Balls kit was used on the carb with a new Fuel Star Petcock to help ensure good fuel flow.

Jay figures that for under $1,000, you can repair the engine and cylinder if you do the work yourself. Then for another $1,500, get your frame, wheels, and suspension all gone over. For under $3,000 on top of the $400 investment of the blown-up bike, we have a beautiful machine. Jay didn’t build this to go race against former pros chasing their glory days; there was no big bore and no porting done. This is meant for a beginner to novice rider to get into riding and do so cheaply.

This project shows you can fix up your dead 125 laying in the barn.

The Wrench Rabbit kit has all you need to do it right; Vertex Piston, Hot Rods Crank and bearings along with the gaskets to do the job completely.

Other highlights

Re-worked Wheels by Faster USA

Powder Coated Frame from San Diego Powder Coating

Wrench Rabbit

www.wrenchrabbit.com

Full rebuild in one box (four stroke kits include cam chain)

Hot Rods

Complete Bottom end kit Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit. Also includes transmission bearings.

Vertex Pistons

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

Millennium Tech

www.mt-llc.com

Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Fatty exhaust

Shorty Silencer

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Rear alum Sprocket 53T

Front Sprocket 13T

MX Chain

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Throttle Cable

Clutch Cable

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-Stage air filter

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Basket, hub and pressure plate

Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit

Faster USA

www.fasterusa.com

Stock hubs treated and rebuilt with new spokes and Excel rims

Fasst Co

www.fasstco.com

Rear Brake Clevis

Fuel Star

www.fuel-star.com

Fuel Valve Assy with hose

UFO Plastic

www.ufoplasticusa.com

Full plastic kit

San Diego Powder Coating

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Sandblasting, powder with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

Pivot Works

www.pivotworks.com

Steering stem bearing kit

Linkage rebuild kit

Swing arm rebuild kit

Wheel Bearings

Renthal

www.renthal.com

971 Handlebars

Dual compound grips

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX3S front 80/100-21

MX3S Rear 100/90-19

Motion Pro

www.motionpro.com

Grip Glue

Titan throttle tube

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Elite Clutch Perch

Brake Caps

Front Brake lever

Oil filer Plug

Motomaster

www.moto-masterusa.com

Front oversized and rear rotor

Front and rear Brake pads

San Diego Powder Coating

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Sandblasting, powder sparkle silver with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’

Tusk

www.tuskoffroad.com

Front & Rear Steel braided brake line

Chain Blocks

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

TM Designworks

www.tmdesignworks.com

Chain guide and chain block

CV4

www.cvproducts.com

High Pressure Radiator Cap

Carb Vent hoses

Radiator hoses

Pro Moto Billet/Fastway

www.promotobillet.com

Footpegs

Factory Connection

www.factoryconnection.com

Suspension rebuild and service

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

C-12 Fuel mixed with pump