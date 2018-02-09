Supercross
Racer X Films: 2004 Suzuki RM125 Build

February 9, 2018 9:30am | by:

We believe 125s and low cost two-strokes are good for our sport, and with a bit of a revival going on with the 125 Dream Races and efforts in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, we know these bikes are still capable of great racing when raced against other 125s. For this latest build, Jay Clark found a blown-up 2004 RM125 that needed some love. 

The cylinder was taken off because of damage, and the air boot/carb were both so full of dirt and mud you could plant a garden. So, with a cylinder shipped off to Millennium for a full repair and the Vertex Piston, he was set to do the rest of the work: powder-coat the frame, rebuild all important bearings and seals, and rebuild the entire bottom end with the Wrench Rabbit kit. All-Balls kit was used on the carb with a new Fuel Star Petcock to help ensure good fuel flow.  

Jay figures that for under $1,000, you can repair the engine and cylinder if you do the work yourself. Then for another $1,500, get your frame, wheels, and suspension all gone over. For under $3,000 on top of the $400 investment of the blown-up bike, we have a beautiful machine. Jay didn’t build this to go race against former pros chasing their glory days; there was no big bore and no porting done. This is meant for a beginner to novice rider to get into riding and do so cheaply.

This project shows you can fix up your dead 125 laying in the barn.   

The Wrench Rabbit kit has all you need to do it right; Vertex Piston, Hot Rods Crank and bearings along with the gaskets to do the job completely.    

Other highlights

Re-worked Wheels by Faster USA 
Powder Coated Frame from San Diego Powder Coating  

Wrench Rabbit                                    

www.wrenchrabbit.com        
Full rebuild in one box (four stroke kits include cam chain)

Hot Rods 

Complete Bottom end kit  Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit. Also includes transmission bearings.   

Vertex Pistons 

Pro Replica Piston kit  (ring, pin and clips)   

Millennium Tech                

www.mt-llc.com           
Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size

FMF Racing                             

www.fmfracing.com                
Fatty exhaust                   
Shorty Silencer        

Supersprox                                   

www.supersproxusa.com                                               
Rear alum Sprocket 53T                           
Front Sprocket   13T
MX Chain 

All-Balls                       

www.allballsracing.com                   
Carb Rebuild kit
Throttle Cable 
Clutch Cable 

Uni Filter                             

www.unifilter.com                 
Two-Stage air filter                      

Hinson Clutch Components                    

www.hinsonracing.com          
Basket, hub and pressure plate
Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit       

Faster USA                                           

www.fasterusa.com               
Stock hubs treated and rebuilt with new spokes and Excel rims 

Fasst Co                                                

www.fasstco.com
Rear Brake Clevis 

Fuel Star                                               

www.fuel-star.com
Fuel Valve Assy with hose 

UFO Plastic                                           

www.ufoplasticusa.com
Full plastic kit  

San Diego Powder Coating                

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com    
Sandblasting, powder with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’   

MotoTassinari                           

www.mototassinari.com        
V-Force Reed Cage               

Pivot Works                            

www.pivotworks.com             
Steering stem bearing kit       
Linkage rebuild kit
Swing arm rebuild kit 
Wheel Bearings

Renthal                        

www.renthal.com                  
971 Handlebars 
Dual compound grips

Dunlop Tire                            

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com  
MX3S front  80/100-21 
MX3S Rear 100/90-19

Motion Pro                                                            

www.motionpro.com 
Grip Glue
Titan throttle tube 

Moto Seat                              

www.motoseat.com                  
Custom Cool seat cover

Works Connection                           

www.worksconnection.com    
Elite Clutch Perch               
Brake Caps 
Front Brake lever 
Oil filer Plug 

Motomaster                             

www.moto-masterusa.com           
Front oversized and rear rotor 
Front and rear Brake pads    

San Diego Powder Coating                

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com    
Sandblasting, powder sparkle silver with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking’    

Tusk                                                   

www.tuskoffroad.com                   
Front & Rear Steel braided brake line
Chain Blocks  

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants              

www.klotzlube.com                 
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

TM Designworks                                 

www.tmdesignworks.com     
Chain guide and chain block  

CV4                                                       

www.cvproducts.com            
High Pressure Radiator Cap 
Carb Vent hoses
Radiator hoses 

Pro Moto Billet/Fastway      

www.promotobillet.com          
Footpegs  

Factory Connection                        

www.factoryconnection.com               
Suspension rebuild and service 

VP Fuel                                 

www.vpracingfuels.com                                           
C-12 Fuel mixed with pump  

