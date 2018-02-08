Yamaha Extends Barcia For Remainder of 2018

With Davi Millsaps announcing his retirement yesterday, Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha has upgraded Justin Barcia to full-time status with the team. Barcia was originally contracted to race six Monster Energy Supercross races for Yamaha while Millsaps healed up from an off-season crash. Of course, Barcia's superb early-season results (three podiums in five races) would have likely forced Yamaha to keep him even if Millsaps returned. Back in December, Yamaha team manager Jim Perry told us that if Barcia is putting the bike on the box consistently, Yamaha would find a way.

Today's announcement also indicates Barcia is locked in for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Overall, this is one of the most sudden career turnarounds in recent memory and arguably the greatest injury fill-in pickup ever. In just three months, Barcia has gone from out of work to legitimate 450SX title contention!

Monster Energy/Knich/Factory Yamaha's full press release is below: