Injury Report: San Diego

Comment: Tyler Bowers had a r idiculously huge crash in Oakland , which left him with a broken pinky, some broken ribs, sprained wrist, badly bruised shoulder, and a bruised lung. He's going to attempt practice in San Diego before making a final decision.

Comment: Hansen broke his foot at the Monster Energy Cup and has yet to race Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year. We stopped by his pits in Oakland and were told he’d likely be racing in San Diego, although we still haven’t been able to get an official word on his status.

Comment: Enticknap will miss a substantial amount of racing after breaking his pelvis in three places while practicing.

Comment: Bisceglia broke some ribs in Glendale and missed Oakland. He’ll also miss San Diego, but plans on getting back to racing in Arlington.

250SX

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Cooper will likely be back in action when the 250SX Region resumes in Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.

AUSTIN FORKNER — WRIST, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in November, but should be ready for the 250SX East Region season opener.

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols will be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his upper arm mid-December.

MITCH OLDENBURG – ARM | TBD

Comment: Oldenburg has been dealing with muscle pain in his upper arm after going down in practice in Glendale. He had another crash in Oakland that left him feeling pretty banged up, and he ended up needing seven stitches in his arm. Whether or not he races this weekend is expected to be a game day decision.

He posted on Instagram, "Oakland was one of the toughest days of my life! Still feeling pretty banged up from my crash last weekend.. toughed it out the best I could through practice. Ended up crashing in the first turn of the heat race and got a foot peg to the elbow... gave it my best yesterday but unfortunately just wasn’t in the cards..." Click here to view the post, but be warned—we hear it's pretty gross.

JAYCE PENNINGTON — SCAPHOID | OUT

Comment: Pennington is expected to be ready to for the 250SX East Region after breaking his scaphoid in December.