Sign of the (Lap) Times: Oakland

What a race! The Oakland SX brought the action for the second straight year, and we'd have to think the gnarly, chewed up, rutted track conditions have something to do with that. Last year, Eli Tomac pulled off an epic comeback to track down Ryan Dungey for the win late in the race, and this year Cole Seely, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson took turns leading. Roczen appeared to have it under control, but the track struck and Kenny made a mistake that allowed Anderson to catch him. That set up a fantastic duel over the final two laps, with Anderson pulling out a clutch win.

The tough track will be a theme of this week's Sign of the (Lap) Times, as we have several ways to illustrate that. But first, let's start with our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 50.930 5 52.664 Jason Anderson 2 6th 51.083 6 53.298 Cole Seely 3 3rd 51.154 6 53.076 Blake Baggett 4 2nd 51.239 5 52.809 Ken Roczen 5 4th 51.365 5 53.359 Marvin Musquin 6 5th 51.436 7 53.383 Justin Barcia 7 12th 52.170 4 54.155 Weston Peick 8 7th 52.202 7 53.697 Cooper Webb 9 9th 52.305 6 54.124 Justin Brayton 10 21st 52.347 6 54.394 Tyler Bowers 11 10th 52.374 7 54.589 Josh Grant 12 15th 52.683 4 55.339 Vince Friese 13 20th 52.758 5 55.275 Benny Bloss 14 8th 52.864 4 54.425 Broc Tickle 15 11th 53.172 8 55.122 Dean Wilson 16 14th 53.279 5 56.890 Chad Reed 17 13th 53.307 2 55.327 Eli Tomac 18 17th 53.577 8 56.506 Justin Bogle 19 18th 53.820 8 56.908 Kyle Cunningham 20 16th 54.860 6 57.432 Alex Ray 21 19th 54.705 7 58.298 Ben LaMay 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Malcolm Stewart

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 4th 51.498 3 53.279 Christian Craig 2 1st 51.556 9 52.870 Aaron Plessinger 3 2nd 51.987 3 53.016 Joey Savatgy 4 7th 52.010 3 53.059 Adam Cianciarulo 5 15th 52.060 3 53.581 Shane McElrath 6 6th 52.070 8 53.684 Chase Sexton 7 3rd 52.204 10 52.956 Justin Hill 8 5th 52.468 5 54.085 Alex Martin 9 10th 52.629 6 54.746 Hayden Mellross 10 9th 52.774 6 54.597 Mitchell Harrison 11 8th 53.102 2 54.472 Kyle Chisholm 12 11th 54.120 2 56.297 Justin Hoeft 13 16th 54.196 3 58.436 Cole Martinez 14 17th 54.493 3 58.224 Ryan Breece 15 12th 54.747 3 56.948 Jean Carlo Ramos 16 13th 55.303 3 56.973 Justin Starling 17 14th 55.340 9 57.866 Martin Castelo 18 19th 55.661 3 58.143 Chase Marquier 19 18th 57.086 5 1:01.143 Julio Zambrano 20 20th DNF DNF DNF Dakota Alix 21 21st DNF DNF DNF Killian Auberson 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Phil Nicoletti

Roczen vs. Anderson

Now, onto that Roczen and Anderson battle. Watching two supercross superstars fight for the win on the final two laps is all too rare. What's interesting is to see the impact that battle had on lap times. While Roczen and Anderson were no doubt pushing to their limits on the final laps, they were also making mistakes, passing each other and slowing each other down.

Have a look at the lap charts below, specifically on laps 21, 22 and 23. Anderson was running a strong, consistent pace, but his times slowed up significantly when the battle began. Same for Roczen, who is probably losing some sleep thinking about those final final laps.

Also, check out Anderson versus Roczen on laps 23 and 24. That's getting it done under pressure.