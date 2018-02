Racer X Films: Garage Build 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450

Text: David Pingree

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

The 2018 Suzuki RM-Z450 isn’t far off, but it is in desperate need of a few updates to stay relevant. The front fork was atrocious, it was heavy, and the motor was just a little bit down on power compared to its adversaries. Oh, and an electric start would have been great. The 2018 RM-Z450 offered changes, but the improvements were marginal, the weight didn’t change much, and it still had a kickstarter. We made it our goal to make the fixes we could on our own.

Products Used

Pro Circuit

Head Porting, High Compression Piston, Ti 6 Exhaust System, Suspension Revalve, Linkage

www.procircuit.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Works Connection

Bike Stand, Axle Blocks, Engine Plugs, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Hour Meter and Mount, Radiator Braces, Brake Caps, Full Elite Perch, Front Brake Lever, Holeshot Device

www.worksconnection.com

Cycra Racing

Front Fender, Front Number Plate

www.cycraracing.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front (80/100-21) MX3S Rear (120/80-19)

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

www.motoseat.com

CV4

High Pressure Radiator Cap

www.cv4.net

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

www.scar-racing.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Fibers, Steels, Springs, Outer Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

Renthal

604 Fat Bars, Dual Compound Grips

www.renthal.com

VP Fuels

U4.4 Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com