Davi Millsaps Announces Retirement

After 14 years of professional racing, Davi Millsaps has announced his retirement. After sustaining an off-season injury that sent him to the ICU with a major concussion, among other injuries, he said it has been more difficult than expected to return to racing.

"Then, the unexpected happened and life changed so fast. I was sent to the ICU with a major concussion, bleeding in and around my brain, and a shattered elbow, along with being bruised and banged up pretty much all over. After months of recovery and consulting with my neurologist and family, we came to the difficult decision that it was time for me to retire from racing,” Millsaps stated on his Instagram account. Here’s the full press release from Yamaha: