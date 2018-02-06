On This Day in Moto: February 6

February 6 1988 The 1988 Coors/AMA Supercross Championship kicked off at the Houston Astrodome, and Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward, the defending AMA Supercross Champion, won for the fourth year in a row. Honda's Rick Johnson finished second, and Micky Dymond was third in his Team Yamaha debut. The 125cc class was led by a couple of Kawasaki Team Green riders, Jeff Matiasevich and Mike Kiedrowski. 2016 RCH Racing Suzuki's Ken Roczen led all 20 laps on his way to the 450SX win at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Roczen led defending AMA Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey, of the Red Bull KTM team, and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac to the podium.

Roczen won Phoenix SX in '16. Simon Cudby

GEICO Honda's Christian Craig got the first win of his professional career in 250SX, which added his name to the record books where his dad, Mike Craig, was already listed for winning the 1994 Tampa Supercross while riding for Team Yamaha. 1994 Suzuki rider Rodney Smith, a former pro motocrosser transitioning over into off-road, scored the overall win at the AMA National Hare Scrambles Series in Hollister, California, topping defending champion Scott Summers and his big XR600 Honda. Years later, both Smith and Summers would enter the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame as multi-time AMA National Hare Scrambles and AMA Grand National Cross Country Series Champions. 1999 At the second Anaheim SX of 1999, Team Honda's Ezra Lusk won again, giving him three main event wins in the first five rounds of the '99 series. Lusk topped Yamaha-mounted Jeremy McGrath and earned himself the nickname "Mr. Anaheim" from Cycle News, though everyone already knew that Anaheim was the "House That Jeremy Built." But McGrath did overtake fourth-place Mike LaRocco for the points lead, and he was up 101 to 100 on LaRocco for five races, with Lusk ten points back in third.

Lusk started the 1999 supercross season with a flurry of wins. Simon Cudby

In the 125cc Class Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nathan Ramsey won for the third weekend in a row, this time over series points leader Casey Lytle, of the Yamaha of Troy team. Ramsey, who finished a disastrous 18th in the Anaheim opener, was now just two points behind Lytle, 100 to 98. Finishing third was New Mexico's Isaiah Johnson.

Over in North Carolina at the AMA/PJ1 National Arenacross Series, THOR/Tuf Racing Honda's Jeff Willoh won both classes on the second night of racing at Winston-Salem Arena, the site of rounds 21 and 22 of the series. Suzuki's Buddy Antunez finished second in the 125 class while Honda-mounted Jeromy Buehl was runner-up on the 250. 1993 Honda's superstar rookie 250cc rider Jeremy McGrath took his third straight AMA Supercross win, this time at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium. Kawasaki's Mike Kiedrowski and defending AMA Supercross Champion Jeff Stanton finished second and third. The 125cc Class was won by visiting Frenchman Mickael Pichon, who rode a Pro Circuit Honda CR125. Splitfire/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Jimmy Gaddis and Suzuki's Phil Lawrence finished second and third. 1957 It's the birthday of three-time AMA 250cc Motocross #1 and 1975 Inter-Am Champion Tony DiStefano of Pennsylvania. A CZ-mounted privateer who made a name for himself in 1974 by winning a couple of 500 Nationals, Suzuki rewarded him with a factory ride and he became the company’s first U.S.-born motocross superstar.