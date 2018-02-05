Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Italian motocross championship
Round 1 — Riola Sardo, Italy
MX1 Overall
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Antonio Cairolli
|2nd
|Max Anstie
|3rd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|5th
|Romain Febvre
|6th
|Shaun Simpson
|7th
|Tanel Leok
|8th
|Jeremy Seewer
|9th
|Alessandro Lupino
|10th
|Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Overall
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Lawrence
|2nd
|Pauls JOnass
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4th
|Alvin Ostlund
|5th
|Michele Cervellin
|6th
|Roan Van De Moosduk
|7th
|Bas Vaessen
|8th
|Maxime Renaux
|9th
|Guiseppe Topepe
|10th
|Samuele Bernardini
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Round 1 — Sumter, SC
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|2nd
|Josh Toth
|3rd
|Ben Kelley
|4th
|Trevor Bollinger
|5th
|Cory Buttrick
|6th
|Evan Smith
|7th
|Drew Higgins
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|9th
|Ricky Russell
|10th
|Andrew Delong
Other Championship Standings
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|97
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|93
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|84
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|65
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|60
|6th
|Jacob Williamson
|54
|7th
|Shane Sewell
|53
|8th
|Kyle Bitterman
|49
|9th
|TJ Albright
|33
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|31
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|55
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|52
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|5th
|TJ Albright
|26
|6th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|18
|8th
|Carter Halpain
|15
|9th
|Tanner Stack
|14
|10th
|Jake McKinney
|14