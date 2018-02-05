Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Wake-Up Call

February 5, 2018 8:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

- Oakland, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 50.93024 LapsEdgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Ken Roczen 51.239+00.839Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
3Blake Baggett 51.154+08.832Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Marvin Musquin 51.365+14.448La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Justin Barcia 51.436+18.791Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Oakland - 250SX West Main Event

- Oakland, CA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Aaron Plessinger 51.55619 LapsHamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
2Joey Savatgy 51.987+01.867Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Hill 52.204+02.322Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
4Christian Craig 51.498+16.222Hemet, CA Honda CRF250
5Alex Martin 52.468+18.475Millville, MN KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM115
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany100
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY98
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA87
5Weston Peick Wildomar, CA82
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH118
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA110
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC99
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL93
5Christian Craig Hemet, CA89
Full Standings

Italian motocross championship

Round 1 — Riola Sardo, Italy

MX1 Overall

FINISH RIDER
1st Antonio Cairolli
2nd Max Anstie
3rd Jeremy Van Horebeek
4th Gautier Paulin
5th Romain Febvre
6th Shaun Simpson
7th Tanel Leok
8th Jeremy Seewer
9th Alessandro Lupino
10th Arminas Jasikonis

MX2 Overall

FINISH RIDER
1st Hunter Lawrence
2nd Pauls JOnass
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen
4th Alvin Ostlund
5th Michele Cervellin
6th Roan Van De Moosduk
7th Bas Vaessen
8th Maxime Renaux
9th Guiseppe Topepe
10th Samuele Bernardini

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Round 1 — Sumter, SC

FINISH RIDER
1st Steward Baylor
2nd Josh Toth
3rd Ben Kelley
4th Trevor Bollinger
5th Cory Buttrick
6th Evan Smith
7th Drew Higgins
8th Grant Baylor
9th Ricky Russell
10th Andrew Delong

Other Championship Standings

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Gavin Faith 97
2nd Jacob Hayes 93
3rd Chris Blose 84
4th Daniel Herrlein 65
5th Gared Steinke 60
6th Jacob Williamson 54
7th Shane Sewell 53
8th Kyle Bitterman 49
9th TJ Albright 33
10th Travis Sewell 31

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Heath Harrison 55
2nd Isaac Teasdale 52
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Josh Mosiman 28
5th TJ Albright 26
6th Jeremy Hand 21
7th Tanner Ward 18
8th Carter Halpain 15
9th Tanner Stack 14
10th Jake McKinney 14