Racer X Films: 2014 Yamaha YZ250 Build
This 2014 YZ250 has the updated airbox to run the 2016-'18 rear plastic and the rest is all Cycra blue. For this build, the bottom end was still like new, so we just had the engine ported by Twisted Development (Twisted Development is known for four-stroke engines for top amateurs and pros; however, they also know how to work on two-strokes). This was just a very simple porting job that can still run pump gas with just a bit of C-12 added to prevent detonation.
We used a Vertex Piston, V-Force Reed cage, FMF pipe/silencer, and a Hinson clutch set up to finish off the engine mods. Faster USA built up a great set of wheels with silver rims because they don’t look as bad as black ones do after a few months of riding. Dunlop MX3S tires for good all-around MX use are great. We added a Supersprox rear sprocket and Galfer rotors to finish off the wheels. To add to the looks of this build, we have the full Cycra plastic, Decal Works custom graphics, and a custom Motoseat cover.
Applied clamps were used for a custom look and fit our larger rider position well.
Factory Spec suspension is in Australia, of all places, but the owner (Ken Wheeler) comes out to California a few times a year and is able to take care of our rider and set it up for his 220 lbs. As far as standard suspension goes, the YZ250 is pretty good but could definitely be improved. We modified the fork settings to slow the compression stroke and add control while maintaining a comfy ride. The shock needed a lot more rebound control, and the compression was beefed up a bit as well. Springs were changed to suit rider weight, type of riding and skill level. You can find Factory Spec on Facebook and on Instagram (@Factoryspecsuspension).
With all said and done the YZ250 is a great bike stock and with some mods it becomes truly amazing on the track.
Twisted Development
www.td-racing.com
Cylinder porting Mod
Dyno Tuning/Jetting
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
Millennium Tech
www.mt-llc.com
Strip, repair damage, and re-plate to stock size
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force Reed Cage
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Factory Fatty exhaust
Shorty Silencer
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Aluminum Rear Sprocket
Front Sprocket
Race Chain
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-Stage air filter
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Full Clutch set up with outer cover
Applied Racing
www.AppliedRace.com
Triple Clamp set
Renthal
www.renthal.com
Fat Bars
Tacki Grips
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX3S front 80/100-21
MX3S rear 110/90-19
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom Cool seat cover
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Stand
Brake Caps
Rotating mount for front brake
Clutch perch complete
Rear Master Guard
Galfer USA
www.galferusa.com
Front oversized and rear rotor
CV4
www.cv4.net
Radiator hoses
High Temp Rad Cap
Faster USA
www.fasterusa.com
Complete custom Wheel set
TM Designworks
www.tmdesignworks.com
Chain guide and chain block
Cycra Racing
www.cycraracing.com
Full Update Plastic Kit in blue
Skid Plate
All Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit
Motion Pro
www.motionpro.com
Grip Glue
Titan throttle tube
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
C-12 Fuel
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Hardware
Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0102 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0105 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0104 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0103 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0107 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0108 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0110 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0111 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0109 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0112 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0106 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0113 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0114 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0116 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0118 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0115 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0119 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0117 Simon Cudby Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0120 Simon Cudby