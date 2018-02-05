Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Articles

Racer X Films: 2014 Yamaha YZ250 Build

February 5, 2018 9:00am | by:

This 2014 YZ250 has the updated airbox to run the 2016-'18 rear plastic and the rest is all Cycra blue. For this build, the bottom end was still like new, so we just had the engine ported by Twisted Development (Twisted Development is known for four-stroke engines for top amateurs and pros; however, they also know how to work on two-strokes). This was just a very simple porting job that can still run pump gas with just a bit of C-12 added to prevent detonation.  

We used a Vertex Piston, V-Force Reed cage, FMF pipe/silencer, and a Hinson clutch set up to finish off the engine mods.  Faster USA built up a great set of wheels with silver rims because they don’t look as bad as black ones do after a few months of riding. Dunlop MX3S tires for good all-around MX use are great. We added a Supersprox rear sprocket and Galfer rotors to finish off the wheels.  To add to the looks of this build, we have the full Cycra plastic, Decal Works custom graphics, and a custom Motoseat cover.   

Applied clamps were used for a custom look and fit our larger rider position well.   

Factory Spec suspension is in Australia, of all places, but the owner (Ken Wheeler) comes out to California a few times a year and is able to take care of our rider and set it up for his 220 lbs. As far as standard suspension goes, the YZ250 is pretty good but could definitely be improved. We modified the fork settings to slow the compression stroke and add control while maintaining a comfy ride. The shock needed a lot more rebound control, and the compression was beefed up a bit as well. Springs were changed to suit rider weight, type of riding and skill level. You can find Factory Spec on Facebook and on Instagram (@Factoryspecsuspension).

With all said and done the YZ250 is a great bike stock and with some mods it becomes truly amazing on the track.  

Twisted Development                          

www.td-racing.com                 
Cylinder porting Mod 
Dyno Tuning/Jetting 

Vertex Pistons                 

www.vertexpistons.com     
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)   

Millennium Tech                

www.mt-llc.com           
Strip, repair damage, and re-plate to stock size

MotoTassinari                           

www.mototassinari.com        
V-Force Reed Cage               

FMF Racing                             

www.fmfracing.com                
Factory Fatty exhaust                   
Shorty Silencer                                                                            

Supersprox                           

www.supersproxusa.com        
Aluminum Rear Sprocket 
Front Sprocket 
Race Chain                            

Uni Filter                          

www.unifilter.com                 
Two-Stage air filter                      

Hinson Clutch Components                   

www.hinsonracing.com          
Full Clutch set up with outer cover 

Applied Racing                 

www.AppliedRace.com      
Triple Clamp set

Renthal                        

www.renthal.com                  
Fat Bars 
Tacki Grips 

Dunlop Tire                            

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com  
MX3S front  80/100-21
MX3S rear   110/90-19         

DeCal Works                                   

www.decalmx.com                     
Semi-Custom Graphics kit                    
Pre printed number plates backgrounds   

Moto Seat                              

www.motoseat.com                  
Custom Cool seat cover 

Works Connection                           

www.worksconnection.com        
Stand
Brake Caps 
Rotating mount for front brake 
Clutch perch complete
Rear Master Guard  

Galfer USA                                                           

www.galferusa.com
Front oversized and rear rotor

CV4                                                                       

www.cv4.net                                                          
Radiator hoses 
High Temp Rad Cap  

Faster USA                                                           

www.fasterusa.com                                                 
Complete custom Wheel set   

TM Designworks                                 

www.tmdesignworks.com                       
Chain guide and chain block  

Cycra Racing                                     

www.cycraracing.com         
Full Update Plastic Kit in blue 
Skid Plate 

All Balls                                 

www.allballsracing.com
Carb Rebuild kit

Motion Pro                                                            

www.motionpro.com                               
Grip Glue
Titan throttle tube 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants          

www.klotzlube.com              
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix 

VP Fuel                                 

www.vpracingfuels.com                                          
C-12 Fuel

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware      

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com         
Hardware

  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0102 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0105 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0104 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0103 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0107 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0108 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0110 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0111 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0109 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0112 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0106 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0113 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0114 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0116 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0118 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0115 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0119 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0117 Simon Cudby
  • Ping2014YZ250-Cudby-0120 Simon Cudby