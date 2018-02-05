Racer X Films: 2014 Yamaha YZ250 Build

This 2014 YZ250 has the updated airbox to run the 2016-'18 rear plastic and the rest is all Cycra blue. For this build, the bottom end was still like new, so we just had the engine ported by Twisted Development (Twisted Development is known for four-stroke engines for top amateurs and pros; however, they also know how to work on two-strokes). This was just a very simple porting job that can still run pump gas with just a bit of C-12 added to prevent detonation.

We used a Vertex Piston, V-Force Reed cage, FMF pipe/silencer, and a Hinson clutch set up to finish off the engine mods. Faster USA built up a great set of wheels with silver rims because they don’t look as bad as black ones do after a few months of riding. Dunlop MX3S tires for good all-around MX use are great. We added a Supersprox rear sprocket and Galfer rotors to finish off the wheels. To add to the looks of this build, we have the full Cycra plastic, Decal Works custom graphics, and a custom Motoseat cover.

Applied clamps were used for a custom look and fit our larger rider position well.

Factory Spec suspension is in Australia, of all places, but the owner (Ken Wheeler) comes out to California a few times a year and is able to take care of our rider and set it up for his 220 lbs. As far as standard suspension goes, the YZ250 is pretty good but could definitely be improved. We modified the fork settings to slow the compression stroke and add control while maintaining a comfy ride. The shock needed a lot more rebound control, and the compression was beefed up a bit as well. Springs were changed to suit rider weight, type of riding and skill level. You can find Factory Spec on Facebook and on Instagram (@Factoryspecsuspension).

With all said and done the YZ250 is a great bike stock and with some mods it becomes truly amazing on the track.

Twisted Development

www.td-racing.com

Cylinder porting Mod

Dyno Tuning/Jetting

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

Millennium Tech

www.mt-llc.com

Strip, repair damage, and re-plate to stock size

MotoTassinari

www.mototassinari.com

V-Force Reed Cage

FMF Racing

www.fmfracing.com

Factory Fatty exhaust

Shorty Silencer

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com

Aluminum Rear Sprocket

Front Sprocket

Race Chain

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-Stage air filter

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Full Clutch set up with outer cover

Applied Racing

www.AppliedRace.com

Triple Clamp set

Renthal

www.renthal.com

Fat Bars

Tacki Grips

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX3S front 80/100-21

MX3S rear 110/90-19

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com

Custom Cool seat cover

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Stand

Brake Caps

Rotating mount for front brake

Clutch perch complete

Rear Master Guard

Galfer USA

www.galferusa.com

Front oversized and rear rotor

CV4

www.cv4.net

Radiator hoses

High Temp Rad Cap

Faster USA

www.fasterusa.com

Complete custom Wheel set

TM Designworks

www.tmdesignworks.com

Chain guide and chain block

Cycra Racing

www.cycraracing.com

Full Update Plastic Kit in blue

Skid Plate

All Balls

www.allballsracing.com

Carb Rebuild kit

Motion Pro

www.motionpro.com

Grip Glue

Titan throttle tube

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

www.klotzlube.com

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

C-12 Fuel

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

Hardware