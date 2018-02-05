Peick, Craig, Bowers, Ojeda, Larsen on the PulpMX Show

The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with host Steve Matthes welcoming in MCR Honda mechanic and sometimes-co-host Tony Berluti to the show. We’ll talk about the exciting race that was Oakland and break it all down for you, and hopefully you listen, laugh, and learn.

JGR Suzuki’s Weston Peick has been very good to start the season and was looking great in Oakland until late in the main, when he went down. Still, he’s sixth in the points and has got to be happy with how things are going. We’ll have Berluti’s old rider on tonight to talk shop.

GEICO Honda’s Christian Craig looked to be on his way to win his first main of the year, except Aaron Plessinger had some other ideas. After that, Craig had a scary moment when he jumped off the track. We’ll have CC on tonight to talk about the race and his season so far.

It’s weird, we know, because he ended it with a big crash and a DNF, but Oakland was Tyler Bowers' best race of the year. The privateer rider was fast all day and running tenth in the main when he suffered a big crash. We’ll have Bowers on to see if he’s okay if he’s going east as a privateer, and more.

BTOSports.com announced a sponsorship deal with Malcolm Stewart this past week where they’ll be on his jersey and helmet. We’ll have Mike Ojeda from our longtime partner BTO on to talk about that deal and more.

We’ll have Roger Larsen from SEVEN gear on with Ojeda to talk about Stewart’s side of things, what's next for Mookie if the JGR deal doesn’t work, where Stew is, and more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

