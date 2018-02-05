450 Words: The Good and Bad for Musquin

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin is on the fast track to recovery from a shoulder injury, placing a fourth-place finish in Oakland on top of his fifth last week in Arizona. Early in the race, he was in the hunt, starting third and staying close to leaders Cole Seely and Ken Roczen. He lost some ground, but then Jason Anderson came through and put a block pass on Musquin, and Marvin ended up on the ground.

Anderson and Musquin are training partners with Aldon Baker so any incidents between them garner extra attention. After the press conference, we asked Anderson about the pass but he said he would rather not talk about it. We did find Marvin in the KTM pit to get his side.

Racer X: Talk about your night.

Marvin Musquin: We got good starts today, in the heat and in the main. That was nice to be able to do that. Practice went good, too. Overall, I’m happy. I was able to train pretty much every day on the bike this week, which is big for me coming off that shoulder injury. It’s doing a lot better. We’re building. I was looking forward to a really good main event. Got a good start. I was running third and trying to keep up. [Jason] Anderson just pushed me really high in the berm and I couldn’t do anything and I went down. So, I got up and then, in the same lap, [Cole] Seely went down. Then I passed him. We battled for a lap or two and I passed him and ended up fourth. That’s all I got today. It’s a decent result for me right now. I was looking forward to getting back on the podium, to be honest, tonight. It’s a bummer to see that. Jason was quicker at the end of the whoops.