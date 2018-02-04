Watch: Tyler Bowers' Crazy Crash in Oakland
Tyler Bowers was a few minutes away from a top ten finish in the 450SX main event last night in Oakland, California, before he made a mistake and had a wild crash.
Bowers was unable to finish the main event and was credited with a 21st place finish.
Bowers wrote on Twitter that he was on his way home and would "address the damage tomorrow."
Thanks everyone for the kind tweets, I'm alive and umm well I'm just alive @Donk122 and I are driving the boxy home now. I'll address the damage tomorrow.— tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 4, 2018
Worker stacked a tough block back on the track just about 2" out of line, and us riders where searching for every edge to avoid ruts... I picked the wrong edge clearly— tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 4, 2018
God has been so good to me lately, a lot has been falling into place in my program and I have a beautiful family at home. And as rough as that was, he was still looking out for me keeping from being much worse!— tyler bowers (@tbowers911) February 4, 2018