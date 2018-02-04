Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Justin Hill
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 17
Watch: Tyler Bowers' Crazy Crash in Oakland

February 4, 2018 10:05am
Tyler Bowers was a few minutes away from a top ten finish in the 450SX main event last night in Oakland, California, before he made a mistake and had a wild crash.

Bowers was unable to finish the main event and was credited with a 21st place finish.

Bowers wrote on Twitter that he was on his way home and would "address the damage tomorrow."