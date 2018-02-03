Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Instapics: Oakland

Instapics Oakland

February 3, 2018 10:30am
Round five of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos from throughout the day.

  • Watch qualifying from Oakland live on Racer X Online beginning at 12:50 pm EST. ? @kardyphoto | #supercross #sx #sxonfox
  • 450A Practice underway in Oakland #supercross #DropTheGate ? @sanoshots
  • Starting things off early this weekend for Round 5 in Oakland, we're already through the free practice sessions. Conditions are perfect so we should be in for another great afternoon of racing. First heat race hits the track at 4:05 PST. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
