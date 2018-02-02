Honda of Houston Acquired by Drake Powersports

HOUSTON — Motorcycle dealership Honda of Houston changed hands in an asset sale Monday and was acquired by Cypress-based Drake Powersports LLC.

The dealership, a 24-year-old Houston institution specializing in motorcycles and off-road vehicles, will continue to operate at its current showroom and service facility location on West Road near U.S. 290. Honda of Houston will keep its name, but the company is now operating under new ownership and management.

“Honda of Houston will be recast as a vibrant dealership with an enthusiastic, experienced team of professionals to provide all customers with an outstanding experience,” Steven Quance, owner of Drake Powersports, said. “Going forward, Honda of Houston will have a full selection of new and used products to fit any budget. The parts and service departments will continue to be staffed with seasoned professionals who will make sure customers get what they need, when they need it.”

Last week, Honda of Houston was closed for sales while the parts and service departments remained open. With the ownership change, the dealership has been restored to full operations.

Drake Powersports—and its acquisition of Honda of Houston—is the newest addition to Quance’s Cypress-based group of companies that includes Drake Enterprises, Drake Plastics, Drake Medical, Triumph Drilling, and Drake Petroleum, among others.