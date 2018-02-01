Bench Racing Ammo: Q&A With Jason Thomas

We're four rounds into the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season and there is plenty to bench-race about. With that in mind, last week we probed you to ask anything of our esteemed editor-at-large Jason Thomas, a 15-year pro supercross and motocross veteran. JT picked the best questions and provided his answers below. Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity. Will JGR keep Malcolm or will we see he him on a Kawasaki in two weeks? On The Box I think they will find a way to keep him. He is very popular and it just makes sense for everyone involved to find a way to make this work. Money doesn’t grow on trees, but I bet he stays. Why do we have to watch the winner of the LCQ ride all the way to the podium and get his congratulations instead of watching the awesome, last-corner passes for the final transfer position??? Can't someone figure out a way to face a camera so it catches both the finish line and the final corner?? Steve Bryant There’s some sort of rule about making sure that the winner of the race is shown crossing the finish line. I do like the “double box” idea where we could see both. Good idea. Would it give more of a points battle if for the Triple Crown you split the overall points between the three races? Example: first place Race 1 (8 points), Race 2 (8 points) and Race 3 (10 points). Billy Dukes I think the current bonus structure on factory contracts caused some complications, and if they awarded points per main event in the Triple Crown, the teams would be forced to pay bonuses on each. That’s a lot of potential money not planned for in any budget and not insured by the factory teams. Otherwise, maybe we see points per main implemented. With so much emphasis on being "fit," is Fly Racing going to come out with an athletic line? Cross trainer shoes and gym shorts, or am I blind and can’t find them on your website? Chase McCormick We make an athletic shirt in multiple colors that I wear quite a bit, but we are pretty committed to being an off-road and motocross brand versus a casual clothing-minded brand. We want to stay true to what we do best. How often do riders not get signed to a team due to other sponsors not gelling with the team, such as gear sponsors or energy sponsors? Travis Hopson It’s pretty rare. Most of those scenarios are team deals and would supersede any individual deals. Mookie and Barcia’s gear deals are examples this year, but it doesn’t happen very often. Most riders know that getting factory equipment is paramount to the other deals. Jason, every week Fox shows the start from a different camera angle and we seem to miss the most crucial moments in the first turn. I was really happy with the overhead view and thought it really showed the bar banging and who keeps it pinned. Your thoughts on the best camera angle for the start? On The Box Overhead seemed to work really well. It would be cool if we could one day have multiple options like ESPN offers for college football. That’s big money and probably a pipe dream for SX, but we can always hope for more. What’s the beef with Coop and Bam Bam? Also, is it just a coincidence that Barcia is doing well with Hill's championship mechanic? Is Longhorn the common denominator? rmz4me Coop and Barcia just had an on-track run in that will be fine long-term. Racing aggressively will always cause emotions to run high. Nothing new there and that won’t ever change. As for Barcia’s turnaround, I have heard from more than a few people that he loves that bike and it has been the difference.

I like the idea of multiple main events rather than one. I like the fact that every race counts. There were times with the old format I would just fast forward through the semis because the format was drawn out and it got a little boring. Instead of three different-length mains, what are your thoughts in just two mains of equal length a la outdoors? And if they need to fill dead air between races, why not show replays of the LCQs... some of the best racing, and it still allows those riders some sponsor time. Motohead279 1 The Triple Crown is the best option we have to offer. It’s not perfect, but it’s a step forward, in my opinion. Give the fans more meaningful racing and you can’t lose. The dead air will get addressed sooner rather than later, I think. I liked 40 minutes plus one outdoors and I like 20 plus one in SX. I feel that in racing, much like in life, all good things take time. What’s your take on shorter races? Do you really want to see riders who cannot win a long race have a chance to win a short race? Mit12 I like the format as long as it’s only one of three that count toward an overall. I don’t think anyone too far out of the lead group can win a race that’s eight minutes plus one anyway. That’s ten laps or so and far too long for a mid-pack guy to hang at the front. JT, you mentioned on one of the Racer X SX Preview Shows that the sport needs more participants, as fans merely watching pro racing do not support the bottom lines of companies like Fly and WPS by buying products. Can we correct this, and if so, how? Is this the million-dollar question that needs to be answered to keep the sport sustainable at the amateur level? Frank Spinker It is definitely one of the most pressing issues for the sport’s future. Any solution for getting people out on their motorcycles as well as introducing both kids and new audiences to dirt bikes is a must. I don’t have the answers, but I think many have correctly diagnosed the problems. We don’t have as many people outside playing as previous generations. Xbox’s and iPad’s have replaced a dirt bike for far too many. Hey JT, I was wondering what you would do to make the TV program for the night show have more racing and fewer commercials and filler, but enough time to give teams a long enough break. Maybe put amateur racing into the night show and insight on the behind-the-scenes of a racer’s life, like how Red Bull does MX Nation. But that’s just what I think. What do you think can make it more interesting and more fun for the viewers and bring more fans to the sport? Spudinki Having amateurs on the same track as the pros would be a disaster as far as injuries go. Even on a tame track like the Monster Cup, the crashes are hard to watch during the Amateur All-Stars and Super Mini portions. I would like to see us adopt an analysis show during the downtime to explain what we just saw from the prior race and what to expect. Educating the fans on what they witnessed and the intricacies of racing only adds intrigue. JT, What do you think about allowing each rider to throw out their worst finish of the season, like they do in the MXoN? It would seem like this would solve the issue of a DNF ending a tight points battle and would allow riders to take more chances without worrying about throwing away the season. It would also make for some interesting dynamics going into the final rounds, with some riders already having posted a bad finish, requiring them to be more conservative while others who don't have any bad races are able to ride more aggressively. Loam Sweet Loam I don’t think it’s a terrible idea at all. I think you might get pushback from the teams, but that seems to be the norm for any proposed changes. Please explain how some of the stars of moto can do a single-handed helmet removal without destroying their ears. Thank you. Dezryder2 Good question! I am not sure because I have tried it and wow, that hurts. Maybe they have small ears or maybe they have done it so many times they have gotten used to it. I am out on that technique, though. I'm going to get a lot of grief for this, I know. It's “Ask a Question,” so I'm asking. What qualifies you to be an "expert" in response to anything? I don't recall you being more than a mid-pack rider at best. Not being rude, just asking. Jerry Haislip

