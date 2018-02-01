Malcolm Stewart's Fill-In Role to Continue with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki

Racer X has learned that Malcolm Stewart’s fill-in role with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki will continue into round five of Monster Energy Supercross this weekend in Oakland.

Stewart was initially signed to fill-in for the team until the injured Justin Bogle returned to racing. After missing the first three rounds, Bogle returned to action last weekend in Glendale, but the team decided to keep Malcolm on as a third rider with Bogle and Weston Peick.

In Glendale, team manager Jeremy Albrecht told us they want to keep Malcolm on, but they still had details to figure out.

“We haven’t finalized anything, but we’re hoping we can get there,” he said. “Suzuki already was willing to do something, so I just need to find some more and we’ll see where we’re at. We’re definitely all trying. We need to figure it out soon, because we already got next week coming. That’s what’s great about this sport. Always next week comes quick. We got to make the decision here. I’d like to say it’s on Monday, but mid-week we should know what we’re going to do.”

At this time, we don’t know Malcolm’s status with the team beyond this weekend. In three rounds with the team, Stewart has finished 11-11-13.