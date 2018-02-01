Injury Report: Oakland

450SX
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: Hansen raced Red Bull Straight Rhythm after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup, but afterward determined he needed more time off to fully heal. We reached out to his team, but at time of posting hadn’t received an official word on his status for the weekend.
DAVI MILLSAPS — ELBOW, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Millsaps will miss at least the first six races after sustaining a bad concussion and fractured left elbow at the Monster Energy Cup.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap will miss a substantial amount of racing after breaking his pelvis in three places while practicing last week.
Thank you everybody for the get well wishes. Feeling the love from everybody. ❤️ official diagnosis is a broken left pelvis. Broke in three places. 6 weeks without walking right now. I just want to say thank you to all the people and sponsors that are helping me out this year. I wish was out racing every Saturday night. ?
250SX
DAKOTA ALIX — THUMB | IN
Comment: It was originally thought Alix would miss a few more races, but he'll be back on the gate in Oakland.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Due to nine broken ribs, a hurt shoulder, and a concussion suffered in Houston, Cooper will miss at least four to six weeks.
AUSTIN FORKNER — WRIST, COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in November but is busy preparing for the 250SX East Region season opener.
ALEX MARTIN — SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Martin crashed at A1 and sustained a hairline fracture to his collarbone. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend in Oakland.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols will be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his upper arm in mid-December.
JAYCE PENNINGTON — SCAPHOID | OUT
Comment: Pennington is expected to be ready to for the 250SX East Region after breaking his scaphoid in December.