Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 3
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Injury Report: Oakland

February 1, 2018 3:45pm
 450SX

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen raced Red Bull Straight Rhythm after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup, but afterward determined he needed more time off to fully heal. We reached out to his team, but at time of posting hadn’t received an official word on his status for the weekend.

DAVI MILLSAPS — ELBOW, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Millsaps will miss at least the first six races after sustaining a bad concussion and fractured left elbow at the Monster Energy Cup.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap will miss a substantial amount of racing after breaking his pelvis in three places while practicing last week.

250SX

DAKOTA ALIX — THUMB | IN

Comment: It was originally thought Alix would miss a few more races, but he'll be back on the gate in Oakland.

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Due to nine broken ribs, a hurt shoulder, and a concussion suffered in Houston, Cooper will miss at least four to six weeks.

AUSTIN FORKNER — WRIST, COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in November but is busy preparing for the 250SX East Region season opener.

ALEX MARTIN — SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Martin crashed at A1 and sustained a hairline fracture to his collarbone. He’ll make his return to racing this weekend in Oakland.

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols will be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his upper arm in mid-December.

JAYCE PENNINGTON — SCAPHOID | OUT

Comment: Pennington is expected to be ready to for the 250SX East Region after breaking his scaphoid in December.