Injury Report: Oakland

450SX

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: Hansen raced Red Bull Straight Rhythm after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup, but afterward determined he needed more time off to fully heal. We reached out to his team, but at time of posting hadn’t received an official word on his status for the weekend.

DAVI MILLSAPS — ELBOW, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Millsaps will miss at least the first six races after sustaining a bad concussion and fractured left elbow at the Monster Energy Cup.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap will miss a substantial amount of racing after breaking his pelvis in three places while practicing last week.