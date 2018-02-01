Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 3
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
2018 Oakland Supercross Is A Day Race | Schedule of Events

February 1, 2018 11:00am | by:
Round five of Monster Energy Supercross in Oakland will have an early start this Saturday, with the entire program moved up three hours. Track walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. local, instead of the customary 10:30 a.m.

Practice will begin at 9:00 a.m. local, with opening ceremonies set for 3:30 p.m. local. The entire program is expected to be wrapped up by 7:00 p.m. local.

Race Day Live will begin at 12:50 p.m. EST, with Fox Sports 1 carrying live coverage at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Below is the full schedule for the weekend.  

All times local.
