2018 Oakland Supercross Is A Day Race | Schedule of Events

Round five of Monster Energy Supercross in Oakland will have an early start this Saturday, with the entire program moved up three hours. Track walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. local, instead of the customary 10:30 a.m.

Practice will begin at 9:00 a.m. local, with opening ceremonies set for 3:30 p.m. local. The entire program is expected to be wrapped up by 7:00 p.m. local.

Race Day Live will begin at 12:50 p.m. EST, with Fox Sports 1 carrying live coverage at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Below is the full schedule for the weekend.