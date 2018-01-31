Supercross
Sign of the (Lap) Times: Glendale

January 31, 2018 9:50am
A great track placed inside University of Phoenix Stadium gave us a fantastic night of racing, from the heats through the mains. Challenging rhythm sections and decently large whoops allowed the riders to either make up big time on their competitors or lose big time. 

In 250SX, Aaron Plessinger was the fastest rider on the track and grabbed the fourth supercross win of his career over Shane McElrath and Adam Cianciarulo. With the win, he steals the red plate from McElrath and Joey Savatgy, who were in a tie. 

In 450SX, Eli Tomac went wire-to-wire and cut a big chunk out of his championship deficit. He now trails Jason Anderson by 36 points and finds himself only one point behind Marvin Musquin, who has struggled with a shoulder injury.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 55.679 2 57.125 Eli Tomac
2 2nd 56.076 4 57.135 Justin Barcia
3 3rd 56.271 7 57.151 Ken Roczen
4 10th 56.651 8 58.226 Josh Grant
5 12th 56.678 10 58.551 Cole Seely
6 4th 56.764 9 57.722 Jason Anderson
7 9th 56.840 6 58.004 Blake Baggett
8 6th 56.877 2 58.140 Weston Peick
9 5th 56.937 4 57.786 Marvin Musquin
10 7th 56.939 5 58.061 Justin Brayton
11 8th 56.989 5 58.024 Cooper Webb
12 11th 57.076 6 58.155 Broc Tickle
13 13th 57.464 6 59.340 Malcolm Stewart
14 14th 57.655 5 59.771 Vince Friese
15 16th 58.094 11 1:01.098 Tyler Bowers
16 19th 58.433 5 1:00.774 Chad Reed
17 15th 58.477 5 1:00.173 Dean Wilson
18 17th 58.592 5 1:01.862 Justin Bogle
19 20th 58.816 5 1:01.656 Benny Bloss
20 18th 59.626 5 1:01.441 Jake Weimer
21 21st 59.749 5 1:01.107 Matt Bisceglia
22 22nd 1:00.605 3 1:01.220 Alex Ray

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 57.013 7 57.789 Aaron Plessinger
2 2nd 57.216 4 58.062 Shane McElrath
3 4th 57.282 5 58.700 Joey Savatgy
4 3rd 57.424 5 58.105 Adam Cianciarulo
5 17th 57.569 4 59.811 Mitchell Oldenburg
6 5th 57.670 8 58.725 Chase Sexton
7 10th 58.149 5 59.032 Christian Craig
8 6th 58.163 5 59.428 Bradley Taft
9 8th 58.497 5 59.474 Mitchell Harrison
10 7th 58.525 7 59.549 Justin Hill
11 11th 58.805 5 1:00.475 Phil Nicoletti
12 9th 59.160 3 1:00.749 Kyle Chisholm
13 14th 59.726 16 1:01.087 Hayden Mellross
14 13th 59.860 4 1:01.575 Justin Starling
15 15th 1:00.182 7 1:02.097 Jean Carlo Ramos
16 12th 1:00.390 8 1:01.461 Cole Martinez
17 16th 1:00.445 7 1:02.333 Killian Auberson
18 18th 1:00.481 4 1:02.533 Martin Castelo
19 19th 1:00.823 4 1:03.279 Brandan Leith
20 21st 1:00.834 7 1:02.670 Ryan Breece
21 22nd 1:00.172 6 1:02.246 Justin Hoeft
22 20th 1:01.688 8 1:03.473 Carlen Gardner

450 Heat 2

As I was watching the supercross broadcast on Monday night and was just about to finish up the second 450 heat race, everything seemed pretty normal. Anderson had a decent lead, so I started to get up off the couch to make myself a pizza so I could have a solid snack ready for the main events. Then, suddenly, on the second-to-last lap, the broadcast cut to a shot that showed Broc Tickle, Cole Seely, Vince Friese, Blake Baggett, and Cooper Webb nearly wheel to wheel in the rhythm section before the whoops. 

I thought it was pretty interesting how each rider got to that position, as Seely and Baggett had an issue off the start and had to work their way forward throughout the heat race while Friese, Webb, and Tickle all seemed to steadily work their way backward. I charted out each rider's distance behind Anderson so you could see how they eventually got bunched up with just a lap to go. 

Plessinger

When watching the 250SX main event, it was pretty clear that Aaron Plessinger was the fastest guy. He got a good start and blasted by Joey Savatgy within a couple laps, then made a questionable move on Shane McElrath to get into the lead. 

It's interesting that Plessinger wasn't able to log the fastest time in any of the track's four sections. In fact, if you calculate their potential times based on their best segment times, McElrath actually has a quicker time. What the race came down to, as it always does, was consistency. Plessinger was the most consistent section to section, which allowed him to get the fastest lap of the race. 

His best section was the second. His top time was just a hair off of Adam Cianciarulo's and he was able to consistently triple out at the end of the section and cut to the inside of the corner all while standing on the pegs. Check out the top-five times for each section below. 

Segment 1 Segment 2 Segment 3 Segment 4
Rider Time Rider  Time Rider Time Rider Time
McElrath 14.305 Cianciarulo 13.917 McElrath 13.976 Craig 13.145
Oldenburg 14.336 Plessinger 13.947 Sexton 14.186 McElrath 13.959
Taft 14.336 Savatgy 14.059 Cianciarulo 14.198 Plessinger 13.989
Sexton 14.338 McElrath 14.207 Plessinger 14.225 Savatgy 14.068
Plessinger 14.353 Oldenburg 14.253 Oldenburg 14.329 Nicoletti 14.157

And here's Plessinger using that sweet line to easily get by Savatgy. 

Hot Plate

Plessinger, McElrath, and Savatgy all seem to be playing hot potato with the red plate, as it has exchanged hands at every single round this season. The points chase was the tightest after Anaheim 2 with just two points separating the three riders, and now we have a little separation with a whopping five points separating them. It's still anyone's championship, and it's pretty likely we'll see the red plate swap bikes a few more times this season. Who do you think walks away with the championship lead after Oakland?

Who has the red plate after Oakland?