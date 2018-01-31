Sign of the (Lap) Times: Glendale

A great track placed inside University of Phoenix Stadium gave us a fantastic night of racing, from the heats through the mains. Challenging rhythm sections and decently large whoops allowed the riders to either make up big time on their competitors or lose big time.

In 250SX, Aaron Plessinger was the fastest rider on the track and grabbed the fourth supercross win of his career over Shane McElrath and Adam Cianciarulo. With the win, he steals the red plate from McElrath and Joey Savatgy, who were in a tie.

In 450SX, Eli Tomac went wire-to-wire and cut a big chunk out of his championship deficit. He now trails Jason Anderson by 36 points and finds himself only one point behind Marvin Musquin, who has struggled with a shoulder injury.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 55.679 2 57.125 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 56.076 4 57.135 Justin Barcia 3 3rd 56.271 7 57.151 Ken Roczen 4 10th 56.651 8 58.226 Josh Grant 5 12th 56.678 10 58.551 Cole Seely 6 4th 56.764 9 57.722 Jason Anderson 7 9th 56.840 6 58.004 Blake Baggett 8 6th 56.877 2 58.140 Weston Peick 9 5th 56.937 4 57.786 Marvin Musquin 10 7th 56.939 5 58.061 Justin Brayton 11 8th 56.989 5 58.024 Cooper Webb 12 11th 57.076 6 58.155 Broc Tickle 13 13th 57.464 6 59.340 Malcolm Stewart 14 14th 57.655 5 59.771 Vince Friese 15 16th 58.094 11 1:01.098 Tyler Bowers 16 19th 58.433 5 1:00.774 Chad Reed 17 15th 58.477 5 1:00.173 Dean Wilson 18 17th 58.592 5 1:01.862 Justin Bogle 19 20th 58.816 5 1:01.656 Benny Bloss 20 18th 59.626 5 1:01.441 Jake Weimer 21 21st 59.749 5 1:01.107 Matt Bisceglia 22 22nd 1:00.605 3 1:01.220 Alex Ray

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 57.013 7 57.789 Aaron Plessinger 2 2nd 57.216 4 58.062 Shane McElrath 3 4th 57.282 5 58.700 Joey Savatgy 4 3rd 57.424 5 58.105 Adam Cianciarulo 5 17th 57.569 4 59.811 Mitchell Oldenburg 6 5th 57.670 8 58.725 Chase Sexton 7 10th 58.149 5 59.032 Christian Craig 8 6th 58.163 5 59.428 Bradley Taft 9 8th 58.497 5 59.474 Mitchell Harrison 10 7th 58.525 7 59.549 Justin Hill 11 11th 58.805 5 1:00.475 Phil Nicoletti 12 9th 59.160 3 1:00.749 Kyle Chisholm 13 14th 59.726 16 1:01.087 Hayden Mellross 14 13th 59.860 4 1:01.575 Justin Starling 15 15th 1:00.182 7 1:02.097 Jean Carlo Ramos 16 12th 1:00.390 8 1:01.461 Cole Martinez 17 16th 1:00.445 7 1:02.333 Killian Auberson 18 18th 1:00.481 4 1:02.533 Martin Castelo 19 19th 1:00.823 4 1:03.279 Brandan Leith 20 21st 1:00.834 7 1:02.670 Ryan Breece 21 22nd 1:00.172 6 1:02.246 Justin Hoeft 22 20th 1:01.688 8 1:03.473 Carlen Gardner

450 Heat 2

As I was watching the supercross broadcast on Monday night and was just about to finish up the second 450 heat race, everything seemed pretty normal. Anderson had a decent lead, so I started to get up off the couch to make myself a pizza so I could have a solid snack ready for the main events. Then, suddenly, on the second-to-last lap, the broadcast cut to a shot that showed Broc Tickle, Cole Seely, Vince Friese, Blake Baggett, and Cooper Webb nearly wheel to wheel in the rhythm section before the whoops.

I thought it was pretty interesting how each rider got to that position, as Seely and Baggett had an issue off the start and had to work their way forward throughout the heat race while Friese, Webb, and Tickle all seemed to steadily work their way backward. I charted out each rider's distance behind Anderson so you could see how they eventually got bunched up with just a lap to go.