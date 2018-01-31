Racer X Films: 2018 Privateer Bikes
January 31, 2018 1:40pm | by: David Pingree & Kyle Scott
At Anaheim 2, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, former pro David Pingree combed the pits to find out what the privateers of 2018 are using on their bikes compared to our 250 and 450 factory bike videos.
00:15 - David Pingree - Intro
00:39 - Matt Bisceglia - Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki
03:32 - Michael Leib - IB Corp Racing
06:50 - Josh Greco - Privateer Graphics
09:28 - Carlen Gardner - BWW/MX Athletics
12:45 - Cole Martinez - AJE Motorsports
16:19 - Dakota Tedder - Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil KTM
19:03 - Kyle Chisholm - 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha