Racer X Films: 2018 Privateer Bikes

At Anaheim 2, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, former pro David Pingree combed the pits to find out what the privateers of 2018 are using on their bikes compared to our 250 and 450 factory bike videos.

00:15 - David Pingree - Intro

00:39 - Matt Bisceglia - Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki

03:32 - Michael Leib - IB Corp Racing

06:50 - Josh Greco - Privateer Graphics

09:28 - Carlen Gardner - BWW/MX Athletics

12:45 - Cole Martinez - AJE Motorsports

16:19 - Dakota Tedder - Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil KTM

19:03 - Kyle Chisholm - 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha