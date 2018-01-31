Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cole Seely
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 10
Articles

Racer X Films: 2018 Privateer Bikes

January 31, 2018 1:40pm | by: &

At Anaheim 2, round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, former pro David Pingree combed the pits to find out what the privateers of 2018 are using on their bikes compared to our 250 and 450 factory bike videos.

00:15 - David Pingree - Intro
00:39 - Matt Bisceglia - Nut Up/LVN100 Suzuki
03:32 - Michael Leib - IB Corp Racing
06:50 - Josh Greco - Privateer Graphics
09:28 - Carlen Gardner - BWW/MX Athletics
12:45 - Cole Martinez - AJE Motorsports
16:19 - Dakota Tedder - Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil KTM
19:03 - Kyle Chisholm - 51Fifty Energy Drink Yamaha