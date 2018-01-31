On This Day In Moto: January 31

Yamaha's Kenny Roberts broke his personal jinx at the Houston Astrodome and won the TT race in the opening round of the Camel Pro Series, landing the future King Kenny on the cover of that week's Cycle News.

One year after failing to qualify for the main event at the Anaheim SX opener, Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward won the 1987 opener at Angel Stadium. And just as Ward's title defense got off to a lousy start one year earlier, the 1986 champion Ricky Johnson of Team Honda crashed out of the '87 Anaheim opener, leaving him with zero points. Ward's Kawasaki teammate Ron Lechien finished second while Yamaha's Broc Glover finished third.

The race also marked the AMA Supercross debut of Sherwood, Michigan's Jeff Stanton, who was riding Yamaha Support YZ250. Stanton, a future three-time AMA Supercross Champion, finished 20th place and scored a single point.

The 125cc class was also won by a Kawasaki, as Team Green's Jeff Matiasevich led Honda-mounted Dean Matson and Kawasaki rider Craig Canoy across the finish line.

Amsoil/Chaparral Factory Connection Honda rider Kevin Windham got his second AMA Supercross win on a CRF450 at the third and final Anaheim round, preventing Team Yamaha’s Chad Reed from sweeping the “Anaheim season” of the 2004 THQ World Supercross GP/THQ AMA Supercross series. This time, Windham would do it without the controversy that came with his previous win at Phoenix, where he banged off the side of Team Yamaha’s other contender, David Vuillemin, and was docked ten points afterward, though not the race win. Vuillemin finished fifth in this one while Reed finished second to maintain the series points lead.

In the 125 Class, Pro Circuit Kawasaki/Chevy Trucks’ Ivan Tedesco won his fifth straight to start the 2004 season. Finishing second was Honda rider Travis Preston, with Tedesco’s teammate Stephane Roncada third.

And in the National Arenacross Series in Cleveland, Ohio, Canada’s Darcy Lange finished off a nearly perfect weekend by winning three out of four main events, including both races on Saturday night and the 250 Class on Friday. The only rider to lead Lange at the end of a race was Tommy Hofmaster.

1998

After three races of following others across the finish line, Chaparral Yamaha’s Jeremy McGrath got his first win ever on a blue bike, taking the Seattle SX. The win opened the floodgates for former champion McGrath, who would add wins in the next three-straight races. Honda’s Ezra Lusk, winner of the previous two races, finished second, with Yamaha-mounted Doug Henry third.

In the 125cc Class, David Vuillemin, of France, took the win over fellow Frenchman Stephane Roncada of the Honda of Troy team and his own Yamaha teammate John Dowd.

2009

After starting the season with a 19th-place finish in the opener, James Stewart won his fourth-straight round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, this time in San Francisco. The Yamaha-mounted Stewart would win seven in a row during this period as he rolled toward the 2009 title. Suzuki's Chad Reed and Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto rounded out the podium. In the Lites class, it was Jake Weimer over Ryan Dungey and Trey Canard.