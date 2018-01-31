Blake Wharton Returning to Racing With Munn Racing

Former GEICO Honda rider Blake Wharton, who last competed professionally in 2014 while serving as a fill-in for the team, will return to racing when the 250SX East Region begins in Arlington, Texas, on February 17.

Details of Wharton’s return emerged yesterday when Munn Racing, a Texas-based KTM and Husqvarna dealer, posted on their Facebook page a photo of a Husqvarna with the caption, “Big Dan spent some time getting the bike shook down with Blake Wharton this weekend — Arlington SX Feb 17th.”

We reached out to Wharton yesterday and he said that the current plan is to race the East Region opener with support from Munn Racing, and that he would announce further details shortly.

Wharton turned pro following the 2008 Loretta Lynn AMA Amateur National Championship with GEICO Honda and raced with the team until 2011, when he signed with Rockstar Energy Racing Suzuki (now Rockstar Energy Husqvarna). He spent two years with the team before returning to GEICO Honda in a fill-in role for the 2014 season. Wharton won three 250SX races from 2009-'13 and finished a career-high third overall in 250SX East Region points in 2013.

Since stepping away from racing, Wharton has attended college, focused on his music career, and is currently a contributor for Racer X Illustrated.

We’ll have more details on his return when they are announced.