OTOR Issue 171

The first 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR 171:

The ‘Other’ 93: an exclusive interview and photoshoot with the MotoGP World Champion talking about his love of motocross, the riders he remembers, and the uses of the dirt.

Cracking the whip: Aldon Baker is one of the most renowned names in modern day motocross and his Baker's Factory is a white/orange shade. We sit with the man to talk evolution.

Shipwrecked!: The inside story on how former MXGP world champion Romain Febvre helped create one of the more memorable motocross films this decade.

All Change: Blogs, wraps and reports from supercross, MotoGP and WorldSBK in this bumper issue featuring Ken Roczen, the Triple Crown, JD Beach, and more