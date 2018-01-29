Wake-Up Call

January 29, 2018 5:00am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Glendale - 450SX Main Event

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 55.67923 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Justin Barcia 56.076+02.127Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen 56.271+03.623Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
4Jason Anderson 56.764+15.355Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
5Marvin Musquin 56.937+17.822La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
Glendale - 250SX West Main Event

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Aaron Plessinger 57.01317 LapsHamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
2Shane McElrath 57.216+03.772Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Adam Cianciarulo 57.424+07.733Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
4Joey Savatgy 57.282+13.505Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
5Chase Sexton 57.670+18.005La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM89
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY80
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany77
4Weston Peick Wildomar, CA71
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA70
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH92
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC91
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA87
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL77
5Christian Craig Hemet, CA70
AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 4 — Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, NC

250AX

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2 BIKE
1st Gavin Faith 2nd 1st Kawasaki
2nd Jacob Hayes 1st 4th Kawasaki
3rd Chris Blose 3rd 2nd Honda
4th Gared Steinke 4th 3rd Kawasaki
5th Shane Sewell 6th 7th Kawasaki
6th Jacob Williamson 5th 5th Kawasaki
7th Kyle Bitterman 7th 6th Kawasaki
8th Justin Rodbell 8th DNS Yamaha
9th Daniel Herrlein 9th DNS KTM
10th Wilson Fleming 12th 8th Yamaha

AX Lites East Region

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Heath Harrison Honda
2nd Carter Halpain Yamaha
3rd Tanner Stack Yamaha
4th TJ Albright KTM
5th Hunter Hilton Kawasaki
6th Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki
7th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
8th Tanner Ward KTM
9th Mason Kerr Kawasaki
10th Jyire Mitchell Yamaha
Gavin Faith (center) currently tops the 250AX Class with 97 points.
Gavin Faith (center) currently tops the 250AX Class with 97 points. Feld Entertainment

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Gavin Faith 97
2nd Jacob Hayes 93
3rd Chris Blose 84
4th Daniel Herrlein 65
5th Gared Steinke 60
6th Jacob Williamson 54
7th Shane Sewell 53
8th Kyle Bitterman 49
9th TJ Albright 33
10th Travis Sewell 31

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Heath Harrison 55
2nd Isaac Teasdale 52
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Josh Mosiman 28
5th TJ Albright 26
6th Jeremy Hand 21
7th Tanner Ward 18
8th Carter Halpain 15
9th Tanner Stack 14
10th Jake McKinney 14

X GAMES | SNOW BIKECROSS

Aspen, Colorado

FINISH RIDER
1st Cody Matechuk
2nd Brock Hoyer
3rd Kody Kamm
4th Darrin Mees
5th Noal Heppner
6th Josh Hill
7th Axell Hodges
8th Jake Scott
9th Yannick Boucher
10th Keaton Ward
11th Nathan Bles
12th Seth Fletcher