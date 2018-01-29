Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Glendale - 450SX Main EventFull Results
Glendale - 250SX West Main EventFull Results
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018 Full Standings
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018 Full Standings
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 4 — Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, NC
250AX
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|BIKE
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|2nd
|1st
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|1st
|4th
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|3rd
|2nd
|Honda
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|4th
|3rd
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Shane Sewell
|6th
|7th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Jacob Williamson
|5th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Kyle Bitterman
|7th
|6th
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Justin Rodbell
|8th
|DNS
|Yamaha
|9th
|Daniel Herrlein
|9th
|DNS
|KTM
|10th
|Wilson Fleming
|12th
|8th
|Yamaha
AX Lites East Region
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|2nd
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tanner Stack
|Yamaha
|4th
|TJ Albright
|KTM
|5th
|Hunter Hilton
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|9th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Jyire Mitchell
|Yamaha
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Gavin Faith
|97
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|93
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|84
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|65
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|60
|6th
|Jacob Williamson
|54
|7th
|Shane Sewell
|53
|8th
|Kyle Bitterman
|49
|9th
|TJ Albright
|33
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|31
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|55
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|52
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|5th
|TJ Albright
|26
|6th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
|7th
|Tanner Ward
|18
|8th
|Carter Halpain
|15
|9th
|Tanner Stack
|14
|10th
|Jake McKinney
|14
X GAMES | SNOW BIKECROSS
Aspen, Colorado
|FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Cody Matechuk
|2nd
|Brock Hoyer
|3rd
|Kody Kamm
|4th
|Darrin Mees
|5th
|Noal Heppner
|6th
|Josh Hill
|7th
|Axell Hodges
|8th
|Jake Scott
|9th
|Yannick Boucher
|10th
|Keaton Ward
|11th
|Nathan Bles
|12th
|Seth Fletcher