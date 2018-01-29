NBCSN Television Schedule Announced for 2018 Amsoil GNCC Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With anticipation at an all-time high for the start of the 44th annual Amsoil Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, an AMA National Championship, Racer Productions is pleased to announce the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) broadcast cable television schedule.

The VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC kicks off the 2018 broadcast racing coverage on April 1 at 5:00 p.m. EST. NBCSN will generate highlight episodes of all 13 rounds, and programming will continue until November 25 with the Amsoil Ironman GNCC, airing at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Each highlight episode will focus on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. An additional 13 full-length highlight episodes will be released separately on RacerTV.com showcasing the discipline that was not featured on NBCSN. This season will serve as the seventh year that GNCC and NBCSN have partnered together, making this the 18th consecutive year that GNCC has been broadcast on cable television.

Finally, GNCC LIVE streaming returns with live coverage of all six UTV pro races, in addition to the 13 ATV and 13 bike pro races for a total of 32 live racing programs. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional and top amateur off-road racers compete for the race win and the coveted National Championship at every round on the 2018 circuit.

All highlight and GNCC LIVE shows will be archived on www.RacerTV.com for viewing. See below to view the full NBCSN television schedule.

2018 GNCC NBCSN Television Schedule

Round Event Date Broadcast Date Time Event Location 1 February 24-25 April 1 5:00 p.m. Big Buck Union, SC 2 March 10-11 April 21 4:30 p.m. Wild Boar Palatka, FL 3 March 17-18 May 6 5:00 p.m. The General Washington, GA 4 April 7-8 May 26 2:30 p.m. Steele Creek Morganton, NC 5 April 21-22 June 3 3:00 p.m. Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill, SC 6 May 12-13 June 9 6:00 p.m. X-Factor Peru, IN 7 May 26-27 June 23 6:00 p.m. John Penton Millfield, OH 8 June 9-10 July 8 6:00 p.m. Tomahawk Odessa, NY 9 June 23-24 July 28 1:00 p.m. Snowshoe Snowshoe, WV 10 September 15-16 November 10 3:00 p.m. Black Sky Harpursville, NY 11 September 29-30 November 11 3:00 p.m. Mason-Dixon Mount Morris, PA 12 October 13-14 November 18 1:30 p.m. Powerline Park St. Clairsville, OH 13 October 27-28 November 25 5:30 p.m. Ironman Crawfordsville, IN

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.