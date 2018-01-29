Barcia, Short, Aeck, Morrison on PulpMX Show

The PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and FLY Racing, comes in hot tonight to talk about the great race that Glendale SX was. Host Steve Matthes will welcome Kris Keefer into the studio to co-host, talk about Husqvarnas, the races, and more.

Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha’s Justin Barcia has been a real cool story to start the year and he almost pulled off the win in Glendale. We’re not sure what’s more amazing, Barcia’s comeback on a Yamaha or the fact he said he would come back on the show again.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Andrew Short is a hero. In retirement from moto, Shorty raced the Dakar rally and finished inside the top 20 in his first try. A truly amazing accomplishment for the #29, and we’ll have him on to talk about that experience.

We did it. The push for the nets in SX was completed this year, and the first rider to test the “berm restraint systems” was Colton Aeck. We’ll talk to Colton about this unfortunate moment for him, what it was like, what he was thinking, and probably get some thanks.

Colin “Scummy” Morrison is one of the OG FMX guys and he, along with his company SKVI, are trying to help out some privateers like #722, Aeck, Nagy, and others with a bit of a West Coast pit set-up. We’ll have Morrison on tonight to fill us in on all of this.

And we’ll probably call Phil Nicoletti tonight at some point to talk about him coming together with PulpMX.com on a helmet sticker deal and much more.

Jason Thomas from FLY Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

