Race Day Feed: Glendale

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale, AZ. We’ll be updating this post with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day.

You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay up on all the action.

Pre-Race Report

Less drama and more stability for Monster Energy Supercross' fourth stop of the 2018 season. Last week in Anaheim, the series presented the first Triple Crown race, while Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin and Dean Wilson were still question marks on the injury front. For today's event in Arizona, the traditional supercross format (one main event in each class) is back, and the field is much more solid. Shoulder injuries left the seasons of Tomac, Musquin, and Wilson in doubt just a few weeks ago. Tomac is clearly healed up after somehow winning last weekend (he wasn't even able to compete seven days earlier in Houston) and Musquin lined up and completed two of the three main events in Anaheim after bashing his shoulder in Houston. Wilson, also, made it through the night at Anaheim with his bad shoulder, two weeks after hurting his at the opener.

Plus, Justin Bogle and Jake Weimer return from injury here as well. Both make their season debuts after off-season injuries lingered into January. The cool thing is Bogle's replacement with Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki, Malcolm Stewart, is staying with the team at least for this weekend and possibly more. This round four field is actually the deepest and strongest we've seen yet this year.

One rider staying out of the headlines is Jason Anderson, who has been a calculated killer through the first three races and already sports an 11-point lead at the head of the 450SX field. With everyone reset, refreshed and refocused, can someone put some heat on the Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna rider?

Could it be Cole Seely, now second in points? The resurgent Justin Barcia? Ken Roczen? Tomac? Musquin? Like we said, this field is actually at peak strength right now, so it should be a good one tonight.

The 250SX West Region is even nuttier. Just two points separate three riders, with Joey Savatgy and Shane McElrath tied at the top, and Aaron Plessinger two points behind in third. The 250SX West lineup this year is all-time stacked, and the tight points fight has lived up to the hype.

Stay tuned to Race Day Feed for all of the action. Also have a look at our Ten Things to Watch and Injury Report to get an idea of what's happening this weekend. We'll be ready, and so are the top riders in Monster Energy Supercross.

Untimed Practice

The track has what all the rider's like--long rhythm lanes. This gives time to set up passes before the corners. The dirt is wet and tacky and the riders like it, but no one is sure if it will hold up this way or get dry and slick by the night show. This is a domed stadium but they have opened the hole in the roof, which allows the sun to hit the track in spots. As such, there are a few corners that have become very dry, while the rest of the track stays wet. Right now we're seeing some legit ruts, but we'll see if they're still there for the night show.

Here's a new way to judge if a track will be rutted and technical: ask Aaron Plessinger. He told us, with a huge smile, that it's "Looking pretty good." So there. He also ended up on the top of the lap board in this one.