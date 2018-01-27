Race Day Feed: Glendale

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale, AZ. We’ll be updating this post with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day.
Pre-Race Report
Less drama and more stability for Monster Energy Supercross' fourth stop of the 2018 season. Last week in Anaheim, the series presented the first Triple Crown race, while Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin and Dean Wilson were still question marks on the injury front. For today's event in Arizona, the traditional supercross format (one main event in each class) is back, and the field is much more solid. Shoulder injuries left the seasons of Tomac, Musquin, and Wilson in doubt just a few weeks ago. Tomac is clearly healed up after somehow winning last weekend (he wasn't even able to compete seven days earlier in Houston) and Musquin lined up and completed two of the three main events in Anaheim after bashing his shoulder in Houston. Wilson, also, made it through the night at Anaheim with his bad shoulder, two weeks after hurting his at the opener.
Plus, Justin Bogle and Jake Weimer return from injury here as well. Both make their season debuts after off-season injuries lingered into January. The cool thing is Bogle's replacement with Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki, Malcolm Stewart, is staying with the team at least for this weekend and possibly more. This round four field is actually the deepest and strongest we've seen yet this year.
One rider staying out of the headlines is Jason Anderson, who has been a calculated killer through the first three races and already sports an 11-point lead at the head of the 450SX field. With everyone reset, refreshed and refocused, can someone put some heat on the Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna rider?
Could it be Cole Seely, now second in points? The resurgent Justin Barcia? Ken Roczen? Tomac? Musquin? Like we said, this field is actually at peak strength right now, so it should be a good one tonight.
The 250SX West Region is even nuttier. Just two points separate three riders, with Joey Savatgy and Shane McElrath tied at the top, and Aaron Plessinger two points behind in third. The 250SX West lineup this year is all-time stacked, and the tight points fight has lived up to the hype.
Stay tuned to Race Day Feed for all of the action. Also have a look at our Ten Things to Watch and Injury Report to get an idea of what's happening this weekend. We'll be ready, and so are the top riders in Monster Energy Supercross.
Untimed Practice
The track has what all the rider's like--long rhythm lanes. This gives time to set up passes before the corners. The dirt is wet and tacky and the riders like it, but no one is sure if it will hold up this way or get dry and slick by the night show. This is a domed stadium but they have opened the hole in the roof, which allows the sun to hit the track in spots. As such, there are a few corners that have become very dry, while the rest of the track stays wet. Right now we're seeing some legit ruts, but we'll see if they're still there for the night show.
Here's a new way to judge if a track will be rutted and technical: ask Aaron Plessinger. He told us, with a huge smile, that it's "Looking pretty good." So there. He also ended up on the top of the lap board in this one.
In untimed 450 practice, Jason Anderson was out front early, then it was Roczen and Brayton logging fast ones. Cooper Webb was fourth early and looked more aggressive than the last few weeks right from the get go. Cooper needs to get something going this weekend.
Anderson ended up with the top time in the untimed (doesn't count for qualifying) session. Also, good to see Benny Bloss back for the 450 B practice. The big man stacked it up huge while leading the LCQ at Anaheim 1.
First Timed Practice
The track is getting rutty already. Shane McElrath, sporting the red plate, was out front early with Mitchell Harrison close behind. Then Adam Cianciarulo put up the first fast lap of the day followed by Mitchell Oldenburg and Christian Craig. at least early, the track layout is allowing for some different combinations through the rhythms.
Cianciarulo and Oldenburg stayed 1st and 2nd for most of the session with Ciancaurlo improving his lap time each lap. Ciancarulo was also the only rider to dip into the 56 second range.
Glendale - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|56.909
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Shane McElrath
|57.418
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|57.725
|Alvord, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|57.741
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|57.848
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
Glendale - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Martin Castelo
|1:01.542
|Ecuador
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Robbie Wageman
|1:02.396
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chris Howell
|1:02.783
|Spokane, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Blake Lilly
|1:02.934
|Wildomar, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Chase Marquier
|1:03.229
|Newcastle, OK
|Husqvarna FC 250
Glendale - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Carlen Gardner
|1:03.005
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Brock Leitner
|1:06.054
|Canada
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Tyler Custer
|1:06.993
|Creston, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|4
|Kyle Fry
|1:07.424
|Whittier, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Dalton Oxborrow
|1:07.749
|Lehi, UT
|KTM 250 SX-F
In the 450s, Justin Barcia showed his confidence by jumping out on the track first and throwing some big whips, and his number 51 popped to the top of the board early. Anderson, though, continued to roll and went to the top of the board. Justin Brayton continued his hot riding by moving to the top spot, and then Webb, continuing to charge hard, was third.
We'll post 450 times as soon as they're available.
Glendale - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|55.711
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Justin Brayton
|56.122
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|56.327
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|56.334
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Dean Wilson
|56.345
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
Glendale - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Matt Bisceglia
|58.377
|Weatherford, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Austin Politelli
|59.869
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Adam Enticknap
|59.905
|Lompoc, CA
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Scott Champion
|1:00.261
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Henry Miller
|1:00.468
|Rochester, MN
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Glendale - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joan Cros
|1:03.778
|Manlleu, Spain
|Husqvarna FC350
|2
|Brice Klippel
|1:03.813
|Bradford, TN
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Vann Martin
|1:03.915
|Houston, TX
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Colton Aeck
|1:04.661
|Granada Hills, CA
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Dustin Pipes
|1:04.853
|Fresno, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Final Timed Practice
The track has worked in beautifully for these final practices, and we're even seeing some cool options in the rhythm lanes. The hot ticket comes in the corner after the whoops. It's a 180 and with a good drive the 250 riders can jump triple onto a table and then double off. That's the fast way. The slow way is doubling in and then doubling over the tabletop. Our man Jason Thomas said 450 riders were going to triple onto the table and then triple off of the table. He specifically said Blake Baggett would do it....stay tuned for more on that subject.
This final 250 practice had the usual suspects up front. Shane McElrath was quick early, then the Kawasaki duo of Joey Savatgy and Adam Cianciarulo jumped to the top. Then, something happened: A Justin Hill sighting! After struggling all season, Hill looked racy and put his Suzuki to the top of the board. His time didn't hold up, but he logged a late flyer to put himself back into third. Hill was fastest in qualifying at Anaheim 1, but hasn't had any great moments to speak of since then. This was a much-needed shot in the arm and he looked much better than he did in practice the last two weeks.
Glendale - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|55.872
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|56.234
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Hill
|56.820
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|4
|Shane McElrath
|56.840
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|56.850
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
Glendale - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Chase Marquier
|1:00.650
|Newcastle, OK
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Blake Lilly
|1:00.722
|Wildomar, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Chris Howell
|1:00.816
|Spokane, WA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Broc Shoemaker
|1:00.995
|Agua Dulce, CA
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|5
|Robbie Wageman
|1:01.077
|Yamaha YZ250F
Glendale - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 2
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Carlen Gardner
|1:01.684
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF250
|2
|Brock Leitner
|1:03.375
|Canada
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Kordel Caro
|1:03.530
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Kyle Fry
|1:04.336
|Whittier, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Tyler Custer
|1:05.186
|Creston, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
Glendale - 250SX West Combined Qualifying
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|55.872
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|56.234
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Hill
|56.820
|Yoncalla, OR
|Suzuki Rm-z250
|4
|Shane McElrath
|56.840
|Canton, NC
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|56.850
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250
In the 450s, the track was allowing for even greater jump combinations....and lo and behold Baggett jumped the jump JT said he would! Literally 30 seconds later, Ken Roczen did it. Then Cole Seely did it. Amazing how these riders are all on the same wavelength and know exactly when the track has worked in well enough to pull the trigger.
That said, the triple-on-triple off still seems too difficult to do consistently in the race. This will definitely be something to watch. Lock into the corner after the whoops to get a look when the TV show starts tonight.
Glendale - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jason Anderson
|55.709
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|55.793
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450
|3
|Cole Seely
|55.952
|Newbury Park, CA
|Honda CRF450
|4
|Justin Brayton
|55.955
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Blake Baggett
|56.166
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
Glendale - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Matt Bisceglia
|58.854
|Weatherford, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Brandon Scharer
|59.715
|Gardena, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Scott Champion
|59.758
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|AJ Catanzaro
|59.979
|Portland, CT
|Kawasaki KX450F
|5
|Henry Miller
|1:00.125
|Rochester, MN
|Suzuki RM-Z450
But as good at that section looked, it really doesn't matter. Jason Anderson is just rolling right now and ended up on top again. It's high time for someone to put some pressure on Anderson, who is just getting stronger and more confident seemingly by the minute.
Roczen, Seely, Brayton and Baggett were next-quickest.
By the way we chatted with Aldon Baker this afternoon for an update on Marvin Musquin's shoulder, he said Marvin was able to ride more this week compared to last week when he could only give it a shot on Thursday. Aldon says Musquin stretched some ligaments in the shoulder and now it's matter of getting muscle memory back, similar to his knee injury last summer. When you're hurt, the body tries to protect itself by compensating around the injury. Now it's just a matter of rehabbing the shoulder with strength work to try to get that ligament and the assorted muscles to fire like they're supposed to.
Aldon said surgery would not be needed, so Marvin is just going to try to recover with each week and each race.
250 Heats
Shane McElrath bumped ahead of Killian Auberson for the holeshot. Christian Craig moved up to second then Bradley Taft and then Adam Cianciarulo battled with Kyle Chisholm. Late in the race Cianciarulo got around Taft in the whoops, but by then the pack had spread out, with McElrath pulling ahead of Craig. On the last Hayden Melross completed a charge from last to take ninth place and the final transfer spot from Calen Gardner.