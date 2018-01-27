Race Day Feed: Glendale

Race Day Feed Glendale

January 27, 2018 8:00am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for the Monster Energy Supercross in Glendale, AZ. We’ll be updating this post with news, notes, and results from today's races, so be sure to keep checking back throughout the day.

Pre-Race Report

Less drama and more stability for Monster Energy Supercross' fourth stop of the 2018 season. Last week in Anaheim, the series presented the first Triple Crown race, while Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin and Dean Wilson were still question marks on the injury front. For today's event in Arizona, the traditional supercross format (one main event in each class) is back, and the field is much more solid. Shoulder injuries left the seasons of Tomac, Musquin, and Wilson in doubt just a few weeks ago. Tomac is clearly healed up after somehow winning last weekend (he wasn't even able to compete seven days earlier in Houston) and Musquin lined up and completed two of the three main events in Anaheim after bashing his shoulder in Houston. Wilson, also, made it through the night at Anaheim with his bad shoulder, two weeks after hurting his at the opener.

Plus, Justin Bogle and Jake Weimer return from injury here as well. Both make their season debuts after off-season injuries lingered into January. The cool thing is Bogle's replacement with Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki, Malcolm Stewart, is staying with the team at least for this weekend and possibly more. This round four field is actually the deepest and strongest we've seen yet this year.

One rider staying out of the headlines is Jason Anderson, who has been a calculated killer through the first three races and already sports an 11-point lead at the head of the 450SX field. With everyone reset, refreshed and refocused, can someone put some heat on the Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna rider?

Could it be Cole Seely, now second in points? The resurgent Justin Barcia? Ken Roczen? Tomac? Musquin? Like we said, this field is actually at peak strength right now, so it should be a good one tonight.

The 250SX West Region is even nuttier. Just two points separate three riders, with Joey Savatgy and Shane McElrath tied at the top, and Aaron Plessinger two points behind in third. The 250SX West lineup this year is all-time stacked, and the tight points fight has lived up to the hype.

Stay tuned to Race Day Feed for all of the action. Also have a look at our Ten Things to Watch and Injury Report to get an idea of what's happening this weekend. We'll be ready, and so are the top riders in Monster Energy Supercross.

Untimed Practice

The track has what all the rider's like--long rhythm lanes. This gives time to set up passes before the corners. The dirt is wet and tacky and the riders like it, but no one is sure if it will hold up this way or get dry and slick by the night show. This is a domed stadium but they have opened the hole in the roof, which allows the sun to hit the track in spots. As such, there are a few corners that have become very dry, while the rest of the track stays wet. Right now we're seeing some legit ruts, but we'll see if they're still there for the night show.

Here's a new way to judge if a track will be rutted and technical: ask Aaron Plessinger. He told us, with a huge smile, that it's "Looking pretty good." So there. He also ended up on the top of the lap board in this one.

Plessinger with a late fast one to win Untimed practice. Is that really a win? Whatever. He was first.
In untimed 450 practice, Jason Anderson was out front early, then it was Roczen and Brayton logging fast ones. Cooper Webb was fourth early and looked more aggressive than the last few weeks right from the get go. Cooper needs to get something going this weekend.

Anderson ended up with the top time in the untimed (doesn't count for qualifying) session. Also, good to see Benny Bloss back for the 450 B practice. The big man stacked it up huge while leading the LCQ at Anaheim 1.

We have some ruts here in Glendale.
First Timed Practice

The track is getting rutty already. Shane McElrath, sporting the red plate, was out front early with Mitchell Harrison close behind. Then Adam Cianciarulo put up the first fast lap of the day followed by Mitchell Oldenburg and Christian Craig. at least early, the track layout is allowing for some different combinations through the rhythms.

Cianciarulo and Oldenburg stayed 1st and 2nd for most of the session with Ciancaurlo improving his lap time each lap. Ciancarulo was also the only rider to dip into the 56 second range.

Glendale - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo 56.909Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
2Shane McElrath 57.418Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Mitchell Oldenburg 57.725Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
4Chase Sexton 57.741La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
5Joey Savatgy 57.848Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
Glendale - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Martin Castelo 1:01.542Ecuador Yamaha YZ250F
2Robbie Wageman 1:02.396 Yamaha YZ250F
3Chris Howell 1:02.783Spokane, WA Husqvarna FC 250
4Blake Lilly 1:02.934Wildomar, CA Husqvarna FC 250
5Chase Marquier 1:03.229Newcastle, OK Husqvarna FC 250
Glendale - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Carlen Gardner 1:03.005Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF250
2Brock Leitner 1:06.054Canada Kawasaki KX250F
3Tyler Custer 1:06.993Creston, CA KTM 250 SX-F FE
4Kyle Fry 1:07.424Whittier, CA Yamaha YZ250F
5Dalton Oxborrow 1:07.749Lehi, UT KTM 250 SX-F
In the 450s, Justin Barcia showed his confidence by jumping out on the track first and throwing some big whips, and his number 51 popped to the top of the board early. Anderson, though, continued to roll and went to the top of the board. Justin Brayton continued his hot riding by moving to the top spot, and then Webb, continuing to charge hard, was third.

We'll post 450 times as soon as they're available.

Glendale - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 55.711Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Justin Brayton 56.122Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
3Cooper Webb 56.327Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
4Ken Roczen 56.334Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
5Dean Wilson 56.345Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Glendale - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Matt Bisceglia 58.377Weatherford, TX Suzuki RM-Z450
2Austin Politelli 59.869Menifee, CA Honda CRF450
3Adam Enticknap 59.905Lompoc, CA Honda CRF450
4Scott Champion 1:00.261Temecula, CA Yamaha YZ450F
5Henry Miller 1:00.468Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450
Glendale - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Joan Cros 1:03.778Manlleu, Spain Husqvarna FC350
2Brice Klippel 1:03.813Bradford, TN Honda CRF450
3Vann Martin 1:03.915Houston, TX Honda CRF450
4Colton Aeck 1:04.661Granada Hills, CA Honda CRF450
5Dustin Pipes 1:04.853Fresno, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
Final Timed Practice

The track has worked in beautifully for these final practices, and we're even seeing some cool options in the rhythm lanes. The hot ticket comes in the corner after the whoops. It's a 180 and with a good drive the 250 riders can jump triple onto a table and then double off. That's the fast way. The slow way is doubling in and then doubling over the tabletop. Our man Jason Thomas said 450 riders were going to triple onto the table and then triple off of the table. He specifically said Blake Baggett would do it....stay tuned for more on that subject.

This final 250 practice had the usual suspects up front. Shane McElrath was quick early, then the Kawasaki duo of Joey Savatgy and Adam Cianciarulo jumped to the top. Then, something happened: A Justin Hill sighting! After struggling all season, Hill looked racy and put his Suzuki to the top of the board. His time didn't hold up, but he logged a late flyer to put himself back into third. Hill was fastest in qualifying at Anaheim 1, but hasn't had any great moments to speak of since then. This was a much-needed shot in the arm and he looked much better than he did in practice the last two weeks. 

Glendale - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Joey Savatgy 55.872Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
2Adam Cianciarulo 56.234Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Hill 56.820Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
4Shane McElrath 56.840Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Chase Sexton 56.850La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
Glendale - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Chase Marquier 1:00.650Newcastle, OK Husqvarna FC 250
2Blake Lilly 1:00.722Wildomar, CA Husqvarna FC 250
3Chris Howell 1:00.816Spokane, WA Husqvarna FC 250
4Broc Shoemaker 1:00.995Agua Dulce, CA Suzuki Rm-z250
5Robbie Wageman 1:01.077 Yamaha YZ250F
Glendale - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 2

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Carlen Gardner 1:01.684Paso Robles, CA Honda CRF250
2Brock Leitner 1:03.375Canada Kawasaki KX250F
3Kordel Caro 1:03.530 Yamaha YZ250F
4Kyle Fry 1:04.336Whittier, CA Yamaha YZ250F
5Tyler Custer 1:05.186Creston, CA KTM 250 SX-F FE
Glendale - 250SX West Combined Qualifying

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Joey Savatgy 55.872Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
2Adam Cianciarulo 56.234Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Justin Hill 56.820Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
4Shane McElrath 56.840Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Chase Sexton 56.850La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
In the 450s, the track was allowing for even greater jump combinations....and lo and behold Baggett jumped the jump JT said he would! Literally 30 seconds later, Ken Roczen did it. Then Cole Seely did it. Amazing how these riders are all on the same wavelength and know exactly when the track has worked in well enough to pull the trigger.

That said, the triple-on-triple off still seems too difficult to do consistently in the race. This will definitely be something to watch. Lock into the corner after the whoops to get a look when the TV show starts tonight.

Glendale - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Jason Anderson 55.709Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
2Ken Roczen 55.793Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450
3Cole Seely 55.952Newbury Park, CA Honda CRF450
4Justin Brayton 55.955Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
5Blake Baggett 56.166Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
Glendale - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

- Glendale, AZ

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Matt Bisceglia 58.854Weatherford, TX Suzuki RM-Z450
2Brandon Scharer 59.715Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F
3Scott Champion 59.758Temecula, CA Yamaha YZ450F
4AJ Catanzaro 59.979Portland, CT Kawasaki KX450F
5Henry Miller 1:00.125Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450
But as good at that section looked, it really doesn't matter. Jason Anderson is just rolling right now and ended up on top again. It's high time for someone to put some pressure on Anderson, who is just getting stronger and more confident seemingly by the minute.

Roczen, Seely, Brayton and Baggett were next-quickest.

By the way we chatted with Aldon Baker this afternoon for an update on Marvin Musquin's shoulder, he said Marvin was able to ride more this week compared to last week when he could only give it a shot on Thursday. Aldon says Musquin stretched some ligaments in the shoulder and now it's matter of getting muscle memory back, similar to his knee injury last summer. When you're hurt, the body tries to protect itself by compensating around the injury. Now it's just a matter of rehabbing the shoulder with strength work to try to get that ligament and the assorted muscles to fire like they're supposed to.

Aldon said surgery would not be needed, so Marvin is just going to try to recover with each week and each race.

250 Heats

Shane McElrath bumped ahead of Killian Auberson for the holeshot. Christian Craig moved up to second then  Bradley Taft and then Adam Cianciarulo battled with Kyle Chisholm. Late in the race Cianciarulo got around Taft in the whoops, but by then the pack had spread out, with McElrath pulling ahead of Craig. On the last Hayden Melross completed a charge from last to take ninth place and the final transfer spot from Calen Gardner.