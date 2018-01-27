On This Day in Moto: January 27

January 27 1979 The 1978 Bel-Ray 500cc U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross aired on ABC's Wide World of Sports, even though the race actually took place the previous June. Event promoter Gavin Trippe later told Cycle News that the show received "above average ratings" and maybe even as many as 30 million viewers. Now, before you go comparing that to races today, remember that there were four channels back then—ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS—and anyone who ever had a motorcycle in America would have been watching because that's all we got back then!

And this is the date of the infamous Oakland "paddle tire" race, where Team Kawasaki's Jimmy Weinert and his mechanic Roy Turner found out the track would be made of sand, so they went out and bought a paddle tire for the race. Weinert ended up winning, and the AMA soon outlawed the tires because the roost was so intense. Said Bevo Forti, the Czar of Motocross, "They gotta figure out if that tire is legal!" Countered Kent Howerton of Team Suzuki, "That tire didn't make a difference. Weinert was just ready to win."