Instapics: Glendale

Round four of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
Josh Hill shredding the snowbike at X Games Aspen. #xgames ? @collin_speckner
Who’s excited for tomorrow’s race in Phoenix? #Supercross #DropTheGate #SXonFox
We're ready to rumble in Glendale for Round 4. The schedule for this round is moved up an hour, so track walk is already complete and the free practice sessions are about to begin. Also, let's welcome back @justinbogle19 and @jakeweimer12! #SXonFox #Supercross #supercrosslive ?@shepherdphotos
Rockstar girls in the house in Phoenix ? @sanoshots
Free practice is in the books here in Glendale. The track is damp and already rutting up in many places. Timed qualifying starts in just a few minutes. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
@adamcianciarulo sits atop the 250 class after the first timed session. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
@elhombre21 was on the gas to top the first 450 qualifying session. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
Meanwhile in Aspen, Colorado... @ryanvillopoto @xgames #WinterXGames #XGames #SnowBike @yamahamotorusa (Photo - @nostyleprod)
Out in the pits in Glendale, some of the top bmx dirt jump riders in the world are competing in their own triple crown series, with a healthy and enthusiastic crowd on hand to cheer them on. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
@versacesavatgy17 is the top 250 class qualifier heading into the Glendale night show. His teammate @adamcianciarulo and @justinhill46 rounded out the top 3. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
@elhombre21 @kenroczen94 and @coleseely topped 450 qualifying in Glendale. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
Here we go! Round 4 from Glendale, Arizona is heading to the line. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
@shanemcelrath_ runs away with the first 250 heat race, followed in by @christiancraig and @adamcianciarulo. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
250 Heat 2 started and finished just like this: @aaronplessinger_23, @freckle_52 and @_chasesexton 1-2-3. #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox ?@kardyphoto
