How to Watch Glendale

January 26, 2018 2:10pm

Round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 27, in Glendale, Arizona. Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from the University of Phoenix Stadium beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST/10:50 a.m. PST on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry live coverage of Round 4 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 4 | Glendale, AZ | University of Phoenix Stadium
Saturday, January 27

Live Coverage — 8:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 1:50 p.m. EST — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 450SX and 250SX — 8:00 p.m. EST — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

2018 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM70
2Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA59
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY57
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany56
5Weston Peick Wildomar, CA54
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA68
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC68
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH66
4Christian Craig Hemet, CA57
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL56
Full Standings

2018 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers

*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2018

1 — 450MX Eli Tomac

1 — 250MX Zach Osborne

1 — 450SX Ryan Dungey

1 — 250SX West Justin Hill

1 — 250SX East Zach Osborne

2* Cooper Webb

3* Eli Tomac

4* Blake Baggett

5* Ryan Dungey

6* Jeremy Martin

7* James Stewart

10* Justin Brayton

11* Kyle Chisholm

12* Jake Weimer

14* Cole Seely

15* Dean Wilson

16* Zach Osborne

17* Joey Savatgy

18* David Millsaps

19* Justin Bogle

20* Broc Tickle

21* Jason Anderson

22* Chad Reed

23* Aaron Plessinger

24 Dylan Ferrandis

25* Marvin Musquin

26* Alex Martin

27** Malcolm Stewart

28 Shane McElrath

29 Martin Davalos

30 Mitchell Harrison

31 Colt Nichols

32 Christian Craig

33* Josh Grant

34 Weston Peick

35 Austin Forkner

36 RJ Hampshire

37 Fredrik Noren

38 Luke Renzland

39 Kyle Cunningham

40 Chase Sexton

41* Trey Canard

42 Dakota Alix

43 Sean Cantrell

44 Lorenzo Locurcio

45 Jordon Smith

46** Justin Hill

47 Jimmy Decotis

48 Henry Miller

49 Nick Gaines

50 Dan Reardon

51* Justin Barcia

52 Mitchell Oldenburg

53 Bradley Taft

54 Phil Nicoletti

55 Vince Friese

56 Anthony Rodriguez

57 John Short

58 Matt Bisceglia

59 Cole Martinez

60 Benny Bloss

61 Heath Harrison

62 Justin Cooper

63 Hayden Mellross

64 Michael Mosiman

65 Gannon Audette

66 Cameron McAdoo

67 Justin Hoeft

68 Justin Starling

69 Tyler Bowers

70 Jesse Wentland

71 Josh Mosiman

72 Josh Hansen

73 Brandon Scharer

74 Jon Ames

75 Noah McConahy

76 Kyle Peters

77 Ryan Surratt

78 Ronnie Stewart

79 Nick Schmidt

80 AJ Catanzaro

81 Chase Marquier

82 Cody Williams

83 Cole Thompson

84 Scott Champion

85 Joshua Cartwright

86 Dylan Merriam

87 Dylan Wright

88 Paul Coates

89 Jerry Robin

90 Dakota Tedder

91 Alex Ray

92** Adam Cianciarulo

93 Mark Worth

94* Ken Roczen

95 Joey Crown

96 Zack Williams

97 Cade Clason

98 Ryan Sipes

99 Dillan Epstein

800* Mike Alessi

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1, #Whosnext?

Episode 2, Contenders Wanted

Episode 3, Mystery Men

Episode 4, Changes Are Coming

Episode 5, The 250s

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 450SX Team Guide

2018 250SX Team Guide

Other Info

University of Phoenix Stadium
1 Cardinals Drive
Glendale, AZ 85305

Main Event — 5:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:00 a.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Pit Party

PIT PARTY — 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Pit Party Passes are $10 each and available through Ticketmaster. Need valid event ticket with $10 Pit Pass for entry. Recycle an empty can of Monster Energy at the entrance to the Pits for your free entry into the Pit Party!

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.