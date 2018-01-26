Fox Racing to Partner with IceOne Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

TEXT/Video BY FOX RACING

We are pleased to announce the agreement of a long-term partnership with IceOne Racing, with support for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team beginning in the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship.

“For us, partnering with FOX is the next natural step, lifting up our team level of rider safety, performance, and visual appeal. We are looking forward to this journey together and we can’t wait to make our own contribution to the great heritage of FOX and Husqvarna in Motocross—great partners who belong together,” Antti Pyrhönen, IceOne Racing team manager, said.

“Fox and IceOne Racing share a relentless desire to elevate both performance and style, so this partnership is as natural as they come” Jeff Taylor, Senior VP of Global Marketing, Fox Racing, said.

IceOne Racing will debut on the world stage with Fox Racing on March 4, when the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off with the MXGP of Patagonia in Neuquen, Argentina.

Meet the team