Q&A: Ask Jason Thomas Anything

We are three rounds in to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and there is plenty of stuff to bench race about. Whether it be format changes, shoulder injuries, fill-in riders..... and on and on and on.

Racer X’s Jason Thomas is here to help. We will be conducting a Q&A session with the 15-year pro supercross and motocross veteran, and you, the fans, will be able to ask him anything.

All you have to do is leave your question in the comment section below, and we’ll pick the best and have JT answer them.

Check Racer X Online early next week for his answers.