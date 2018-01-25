Jake Weimer to Make Season Debut in Glendale

Jake Weimer will make his season debut this Saturday at round four of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Glendale, Arizona, the team announced yesterday.

During off-season testing, Weimer fractured his right wrist, broke his left scapula and left elbow, bruised his ribs and right lung, and collapsed his left lung, which sidelined him for the first three rounds of the series.

After spending 2017 as a fill-in for JGR Suzuki, the 2010 250SX West Region champion signed with Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda this off-season.

“I’m excited to get back on a race track,” Weimer said in a team statement. “It’s been a long time since I’ve raced. Las Vegas last May was the last time. The past three months have gone by slowly and it’s been difficult with my injuries but the team has been very supportive. They have built a great bike and program for me and I’m eager for the opportunity to get on my MCR Honda. The season is off to a strong start for the team overall and I’m looking forward to getting out there and adding to it.”

For the first time this season, the team will have all three riders—Weimer, Justin Brayton, and Vince Friese—under the tent.

Team manager Tony Alessi said, “I’m looking forward to having Jake back racing this weekend in Phoenix. The likelihood of having three of our riders in the top ten is greater than it has ever been. Having a rider of Jake’s caliber be on the track with other top level guys is positive for our team and sponsors.”