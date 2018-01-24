Racer X Brand Caption Contest Winner Announced

Last week we held a caption contest on the Racer X Instragram page in which the winner would receive a FREE digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated and a FREE Racer X Brand t-shirt.

After reviewing the more than 120 comments, we’ve voted on a winner. Congrats to @mxlife_147 on his caption: "The AMA has your hometown as Earth?"

If you listen to the Racer X podcast or the PulpMX Show, you’ll get the joke. If not, well, it’s still pretty funny.

Be sure to follow our newly launched @racerxbrand Instagram account, as we’ll be holding more contests throughout the year.