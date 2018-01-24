Sign of the (Lap) Times: Anaheim 2

The third round of Monster Energy Supercross was the first to use the new Triple Crown format, adding another layer of excitement to the start of the season.
The format gave us racing that mattered as soon as the night show started, and by the end of the night we saw five different riders take the checkered flag in six motos. And because of the Olympic scoring system that was used to determine the overall, we still have close battles for the championship in both classes.
Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost, and what the three-moto format changed with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.
450SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|49.894
|2
|50.509
|Cole Seely
|2
|7th
|50.242
|9
|50.773
|Jason Anderson
|3
|5th
|50.244
|6
|51.049
|Eli Tomac
|4
|3rd
|50.360
|7
|50.857
|Blake Baggett
|5
|2nd
|50.593
|8
|50.907
|Justin Brayton
|6
|6th
|50.589
|9
|51.279
|Josh Grant
|7
|4th
|50.601
|3
|51.074
|Weston Peick
|8
|8th
|50.632
|8
|51.161
|Justin Barcia
|9
|18th
|50.878
|4
|52.040
|Vince Friese
|10
|9th
|50.996
|6
|51.409
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|16th
|51.060
|7
|51.843
|Malcolm Stewart
|12
|22nd
|51.062
|10
|52.162
|Broc Tickle
|13
|11th
|51.319
|3
|51.971
|Ken Roczen
|14
|15th
|51.354
|7
|52.010
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|10th
|51.355
|2
|51.837
|Cooper Webb
|16
|14th
|51.502
|6
|52.270
|Dean Wilson
|17
|12th
|51.530
|5
|52.228
|Chad Reed
|18
|13th
|51.674
|6
|52.210
|Tyler Bowers
|19
|21st
|52.171
|6
|52.991
|Ben LaMay
|20
|17th
|52.254
|7
|53.401
|Kyle Cunningham
|21
|19th
|52.557
|5
|53.752
|Alex Ray
|22
|20th
|52.872
|5
|54.007
|Dakota Tedder
450SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|50.589
|4
|51.446
|Eli Tomac
|2
|2nd
|50.711
|7
|51.524
|Cole Seely
|3
|3rd
|50.718
|12
|51.459
|Jason Anderson
|4
|10th
|50.760
|8
|52.088
|Blake Baggett
|5
|5th
|50.948
|6
|51.609
|Justin Barcia
|6
|9th
|51.009
|8
|52.692
|Weston Peick
|7
|6th
|51.260
|4
|52.342
|Justin Brayton
|8
|4th
|51.323
|7
|51.810
|Josh Grant
|9
|7th
|51.353
|5
|52.303
|Cooper Webb
|10
|11th
|51.456
|6
|52.633
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|8th
|51.503
|6
|52.476
|Malcolm Stewart
|12
|12th
|51.522
|8
|52.570
|Ken Roczen
|13
|13th
|51.751
|6
|52.738
|Broc Tickle
|14
|19th
|51.890
|14
|53.432
|Vince Friese
|15
|14th
|51.961
|7
|52.824
|Dean Wilson
|16
|15th
|52.320
|10
|52.866
|Jeremy Martin
|17
|16th
|52.468
|10
|53.463
|Tyler Bowers
|18
|17th
|52.536
|5
|53.870
|Chad Reed
|19
|21st
|52.728
|8
|54.068
|Dakota Tedder
|t-20
|20th
|53.056
|8
|53.930
|Kyle Cunningham
|t-20
|18th
|53.056
|8
|53.732
|Alex Ray
|22
|22nd
|53.082
|6
|54.537
|Ben LaMay
450SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|50.472
|7
|51.683
|Jason Anderson
|2
|2nd
|51.178
|9
|52.066
|Eli Tomac
|3
|6th
|51.382
|6
|52.208
|Blake Baggett
|4
|8th
|51.508
|6
|52.456
|Josh Grant
|5
|7th
|51.546
|7
|52.131
|Cole Seely
|6
|5th
|51.610
|10
|52.286
|Weston Peick
|7
|11th
|51.571
|7
|52.734
|Cooper Webb
|8
|4th
|51.592
|9
|52.185
|Ken Roczen
|9
|10th
|51.593
|11
|52.542
|Jeremy Martin
|10
|9th
|51.659
|19
|52.317
|Justin Barcia
|11
|3rd
|51.735
|7
|52.120
|Justin Brayton
|12
|12th
|52.064
|5
|52.863
|Broc Tickle
|13
|13th
|52.281
|4
|53.784
|Vince Friese
|14
|14th
|52.443
|4
|53.740
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|18th
|52.786
|8
|54.481
|Alex Ray
|16
|15th
|52.929
|5
|53.714
|Kyle Cunningham
|17
|17th
|52.950
|6
|54.019
|Tyler Bowers
|18
|16th
|53.227
|6
|54.132
|Chad Reed
|19
|19th
|53.757
|4
|56.086
|Dakota Tedder
|20
|21st
|53.858
|4
|54.968
|Marvin Musquin
|21
|20th
|54.246
|7
|56.300
|Ben LaMay
|22
|22nd
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|Dean Wilson
250SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|5th
|50.461
|4
|51.635
|Shane McElrath
|2
|1st
|50.544
|6
|51.049
|Joey Savatgy
|3
|2nd
|50.723
|3
|51.263
|Christian Craig
|4
|6th
|50.809
|5
|51.388
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|3rd
|50.998
|5
|51.378
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|6
|4th
|51.015
|3
|51.775
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|7th
|51.807
|2
|52.110
|Hayden Mellross
|8
|8th
|51.894
|3
|52.619
|Phil Nicoletti
|9
|18th
|51.921
|3
|52.780
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|15th
|51.985
|5
|52.733
|Chase Sexton
|11
|11th
|51.997
|7
|52.572
|Justin Hill
|12
|13th
|52.502
|8
|53.682
|Bradley Taft
|13
|9th
|52.558
|4
|53.151
|Kyle Chisholm
|14
|10th
|52.684
|5
|53.474
|Cole Martinez
|15
|14th
|52.770
|8
|53.470
|Dakota Alix
|16
|12th
|52.823
|6
|53.543
|Ryan Breece
|17
|17th
|52.989
|3
|53.855
|Justin Starling
|18
|16th
|53.036
|6
|53.978
|Jean Carlo Ramos
|19
|20th
|53.192
|6
|55.006
|Chase Marquier
|20
|19th
|53.549
|4
|54.750
|Killian Auberson
|21
|21st
|54.023
|6
|54.580
|Brandan Leith
|22
|22nd
|54.115
|9
|54.754
|Justin Hoeft
250SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|50.168
|2
|51.319
|Shane McElrath
|2
|2nd
|50.819
|5
|51.477
|Joey Savatgy
|3
|8th
|50.980
|8
|53.134
|Chase Sexton
|4
|3rd
|51.014
|4
|51.538
|Christian Craig
|5
|4th
|51.086
|11
|51.563
|Aaron Plessinger
|6
|6th
|51.106
|8
|52.192
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|7
|5th
|51.255
|8
|51.750
|Adam Cianciarulo
|8
|10th
|51.915
|7
|52.775
|Hayden Mellross
|9
|7th
|52.143
|5
|52.717
|Phil Nicoletti
|10
|9th
|52.173
|8
|52.798
|Justin Hill
|11
|13th
|52.290
|12
|53.135
|Bradley Taft
|12
|12th
|52.642
|12
|53.066
|Mitchell Harrison
|13
|11th
|52.643
|7
|53.429
|Kyle Chisholm
|14
|15th
|52.818
|5
|54.023
|Justin Starling
|15
|17th
|53.072
|4
|54.105
|Ryan Breece
|16
|18th
|53.179
|6
|54.812
|Chase Marquier
|17
|19th
|53.377
|5
|54.844
|Brandan Leith
|18
|14th
|53.595
|2
|54.480
|Cole Martinez
|19
|20th
|53.640
|4
|55.175
|Killian Auberson
|20
|16th
|53.725
|6
|54.655
|Jean Carlo Ramos
|21
|21st
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|Dakota Alix
|22
|22nd
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|Justin Hoeft
250SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|3rd
|51.570
|7
|52.617
|Chase Sexton
|2
|4th
|51.654
|8
|52.295
|Shane McElrath
|3
|6th
|51.662
|7
|52.455
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|4
|7th
|51.674
|7
|52.441
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|1st
|51.745
|5
|52.344
|Joey Savatgy
|6
|2nd
|51.818
|3
|52.251
|Adam Cianciarulo
|7
|8th
|52.513
|5
|53.103
|Hayden Mellross
|8
|5th
|51.889
|10
|52.599
|Christian Craig
|9
|9th
|52.648
|11
|53.452
|Justin Hill
|10
|10th
|52.689
|4
|53.704
|Kyle Chisholm
|11
|11th
|52.694
|6
|53.686
|Phil Nicoletti
|12
|12th
|52.993
|6
|53.831
|Mitchell Harrison
|13
|15th
|53.548
|3
|55.297
|Justin Starling
|14
|17th
|53.576
|4
|55.729
|Killian Auberson
|15
|16th
|53.599
|5
|55.394
|Ryan Breece
|16
|13th
|54.225
|5
|54.791
|Cole Martinez
|17
|14th
|54.299
|6
|54.689
|Jean Carlo Ramos
|18
|19th
|54.975
|3
|57.411
|Brandan Leith
|19
|18th
|55.091
|5
|56.510
|Chase Marquier
|20
|20th
|57.625 (1 lap)
|2
|57.625 (1 lap)
|Bradley Taft
|21
|21st
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|Dakota Alix
|22
|22nd
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|Justin Hoeft
The Format
The new format was a big hit with many, but one complaint was the appearance of less race time on TV and a lot more down time in between the races. Throughout the night, we got about seven minutes less of actual race time when compared to the traditional format that was used at Anaheim 1. So, really, there wasn't much of a difference.
Jason Weigandt reported earlier this week that Feld is working on some solutions to fix the gaps, so we'll see if they can get something figured out by the Minneapolis Supercross, which will also use the new format.
What If?
One question I kept asking myself during the night was, "How would the championship points look if the riders were awarded the full amount of points for each moto like Lucas Oil Pro Motocross instead of using the Olympic scoring system?"
I went into the moto results and tallied up the totals as if each moto counted as a race to see how things changed. In 250SX, the adjusted points spread out the championship leaders quite a bit. Instead of a tie for the lead, Joey Savatgy would have a nine-point lead over Shane McElrath and a 16 point cushion over Aaron Plessinger in third.
In 450SX, Ken Roczen would be most affected by the points change. His night of battling subliminal demons would have really cost him if every race had counted individually for championship points. Under the adjusted points system, he would have fallen from fourth in points down to sixth. His points deficit would also double from 14 points to 28.
Obviously, it doesn't make much sense to use this adjusted points system this year, as it allows a large percentage of points to be earned over just three rounds. If Feld Motor Sports decides to use the three main event format for every round in the future, it'll be interesting to see if they stick with Olympic scoring to decide the overall or if they will award points for each moto.
Current 250SX Points
|Joey Savatgy
|68
|Shane McElrath
|68
|Aaron Plessinger
|66
|Christian Craig
|57
|Adam Cianciarulo
|56
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|52
|Chase Sexton
|51
|Justin Hill
|42
|Kyle Chisholm
|39
|Hayden Mellross
|34
|Bradley Taft
|34
|Mitchell Harrison
|29
|Phillip Nicoletti
|26
|Dakota Alix
|26
|Justin Starling
|20
|Justin Hoeft
|18
|Jean Ramos
|18
|Ryan Breece
|15
|Killian Auberson
|15
|Justin Cooper
|14
|Cole Martinez
|11
|Brandan Leith
|5
Adjusted 250SX Points
|Joey Savatgy
|117
|Shane McElrath
|108
|Aaron Plessinger
|101
|Christian Craig
|98
|Adam Cianciarulo
|97
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|89
|Chase Sexton
|80
|Justin Hill
|69
|Kyle Chisholm
|66
|Hayden Mellross
|62
|Philip Nicoletti
|55
|Bradley Taft
|50
|Mitchell Harrison
|46
|Dakota Alix
|36
|Justin Starling
|36
|Jean Ramos
|33
|Cole Martinez
|32
|Ryan Breece
|30
|Killian Auberson
|23
|Justin Hoeft
|20
|Justin Cooper
|14
|Brandan Leith
|13
Current 450SX Points
|Jason Anderson
|70
|Cole Seely
|59
|Justin Barcia
|57
|Ken Roczen
|56
|Weston Peick
|54
|Justin Brayton
|52
|Joshua Grant
|45
|Blake Baggett
|43
|Broc Tickle
|37
|Cooper Webb
|37
|Marvin Musquin
|36
|Jeremy Martin
|36
|Eli tomac
|27
|Vince Friese
|26
|Malcolm Stewart
|24
|Chad Reed
|24
|Kyle Cunningham
|20
|Tyler Bowers
|17
|Ben Lamay
|15
|Alex Ray
|14
|Dakota Tedder
|7
|Dean Wilson
|5
Adjusted 450SX Points
|Jason Anderson
|112
|Cole Seely
|101
|Justin Brayton
|94
|Justin Barcia
|89
|Weston Peick
|87
|Ken Roczen
|84
|Joshua Grant
|79
|Blake Baggett
|78
|Eli Tomac
|68
|Cooper Webb
|65
|Marvin Musquin
|54
|Jeremy Martin
|54
|Broc Tickle
|52
|Malcolm Stewart
|43
|Vince Friese
|39
|Chad Reed
|39
|Kyle Cunningham
|33
|Tyler Bowers
|32
|Alex Ray
|25
|Ben Lamay
|20
|Dean Wilson
|19
|Dakota Tedder
|9