Sign of the (Lap) Times: Anaheim 2

The third round of Monster Energy Supercross was the first to use the new Triple Crown format, adding another layer of excitement to the start of the season.

The format gave us racing that mattered as soon as the night show started, and by the end of the night we saw five different riders take the checkered flag in six motos. And because of the Olympic scoring system that was used to determine the overall, we still have close battles for the championship in both classes.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost, and what the three-moto format changed with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 49.894 2 50.509 Cole Seely 2 7th 50.242 9 50.773 Jason Anderson 3 5th 50.244 6 51.049 Eli Tomac 4 3rd 50.360 7 50.857 Blake Baggett 5 2nd 50.593 8 50.907 Justin Brayton 6 6th 50.589 9 51.279 Josh Grant 7 4th 50.601 3 51.074 Weston Peick 8 8th 50.632 8 51.161 Justin Barcia 9 18th 50.878 4 52.040 Vince Friese 10 9th 50.996 6 51.409 Marvin Musquin 11 16th 51.060 7 51.843 Malcolm Stewart 12 22nd 51.062 10 52.162 Broc Tickle 13 11th 51.319 3 51.971 Ken Roczen 14 15th 51.354 7 52.010 Jeremy Martin 15 10th 51.355 2 51.837 Cooper Webb 16 14th 51.502 6 52.270 Dean Wilson 17 12th 51.530 5 52.228 Chad Reed 18 13th 51.674 6 52.210 Tyler Bowers 19 21st 52.171 6 52.991 Ben LaMay 20 17th 52.254 7 53.401 Kyle Cunningham 21 19th 52.557 5 53.752 Alex Ray 22 20th 52.872 5 54.007 Dakota Tedder

450SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 50.589 4 51.446 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 50.711 7 51.524 Cole Seely 3 3rd 50.718 12 51.459 Jason Anderson 4 10th 50.760 8 52.088 Blake Baggett 5 5th 50.948 6 51.609 Justin Barcia 6 9th 51.009 8 52.692 Weston Peick 7 6th 51.260 4 52.342 Justin Brayton 8 4th 51.323 7 51.810 Josh Grant 9 7th 51.353 5 52.303 Cooper Webb 10 11th 51.456 6 52.633 Marvin Musquin 11 8th 51.503 6 52.476 Malcolm Stewart 12 12th 51.522 8 52.570 Ken Roczen 13 13th 51.751 6 52.738 Broc Tickle 14 19th 51.890 14 53.432 Vince Friese 15 14th 51.961 7 52.824 Dean Wilson 16 15th 52.320 10 52.866 Jeremy Martin 17 16th 52.468 10 53.463 Tyler Bowers 18 17th 52.536 5 53.870 Chad Reed 19 21st 52.728 8 54.068 Dakota Tedder t-20 20th 53.056 8 53.930 Kyle Cunningham t-20 18th 53.056 8 53.732 Alex Ray 22 22nd 53.082 6 54.537 Ben LaMay

450SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 50.472 7 51.683 Jason Anderson 2 2nd 51.178 9 52.066 Eli Tomac 3 6th 51.382 6 52.208 Blake Baggett 4 8th 51.508 6 52.456 Josh Grant 5 7th 51.546 7 52.131 Cole Seely 6 5th 51.610 10 52.286 Weston Peick 7 11th 51.571 7 52.734 Cooper Webb 8 4th 51.592 9 52.185 Ken Roczen 9 10th 51.593 11 52.542 Jeremy Martin 10 9th 51.659 19 52.317 Justin Barcia 11 3rd 51.735 7 52.120 Justin Brayton 12 12th 52.064 5 52.863 Broc Tickle 13 13th 52.281 4 53.784 Vince Friese 14 14th 52.443 4 53.740 Malcolm Stewart 15 18th 52.786 8 54.481 Alex Ray 16 15th 52.929 5 53.714 Kyle Cunningham 17 17th 52.950 6 54.019 Tyler Bowers 18 16th 53.227 6 54.132 Chad Reed 19 19th 53.757 4 56.086 Dakota Tedder 20 21st 53.858 4 54.968 Marvin Musquin 21 20th 54.246 7 56.300 Ben LaMay 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Dean Wilson

250SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 5th 50.461 4 51.635 Shane McElrath 2 1st 50.544 6 51.049 Joey Savatgy 3 2nd 50.723 3 51.263 Christian Craig 4 6th 50.809 5 51.388 Aaron Plessinger 5 3rd 50.998 5 51.378 Mitchell Oldenburg 6 4th 51.015 3 51.775 Adam Cianciarulo 7 7th 51.807 2 52.110 Hayden Mellross 8 8th 51.894 3 52.619 Phil Nicoletti 9 18th 51.921 3 52.780 Mitchell Harrison 10 15th 51.985 5 52.733 Chase Sexton 11 11th 51.997 7 52.572 Justin Hill 12 13th 52.502 8 53.682 Bradley Taft 13 9th 52.558 4 53.151 Kyle Chisholm 14 10th 52.684 5 53.474 Cole Martinez 15 14th 52.770 8 53.470 Dakota Alix 16 12th 52.823 6 53.543 Ryan Breece 17 17th 52.989 3 53.855 Justin Starling 18 16th 53.036 6 53.978 Jean Carlo Ramos 19 20th 53.192 6 55.006 Chase Marquier 20 19th 53.549 4 54.750 Killian Auberson 21 21st 54.023 6 54.580 Brandan Leith 22 22nd 54.115 9 54.754 Justin Hoeft

250SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 50.168 2 51.319 Shane McElrath 2 2nd 50.819 5 51.477 Joey Savatgy 3 8th 50.980 8 53.134 Chase Sexton 4 3rd 51.014 4 51.538 Christian Craig 5 4th 51.086 11 51.563 Aaron Plessinger 6 6th 51.106 8 52.192 Mitchell Oldenburg 7 5th 51.255 8 51.750 Adam Cianciarulo 8 10th 51.915 7 52.775 Hayden Mellross 9 7th 52.143 5 52.717 Phil Nicoletti 10 9th 52.173 8 52.798 Justin Hill 11 13th 52.290 12 53.135 Bradley Taft 12 12th 52.642 12 53.066 Mitchell Harrison 13 11th 52.643 7 53.429 Kyle Chisholm 14 15th 52.818 5 54.023 Justin Starling 15 17th 53.072 4 54.105 Ryan Breece 16 18th 53.179 6 54.812 Chase Marquier 17 19th 53.377 5 54.844 Brandan Leith 18 14th 53.595 2 54.480 Cole Martinez 19 20th 53.640 4 55.175 Killian Auberson 20 16th 53.725 6 54.655 Jean Carlo Ramos 21 21st DNS DNS DNS Dakota Alix 22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Justin Hoeft

250SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 3rd 51.570 7 52.617 Chase Sexton 2 4th 51.654 8 52.295 Shane McElrath 3 6th 51.662 7 52.455 Mitchell Oldenburg 4 7th 51.674 7 52.441 Aaron Plessinger 5 1st 51.745 5 52.344 Joey Savatgy 6 2nd 51.818 3 52.251 Adam Cianciarulo 7 8th 52.513 5 53.103 Hayden Mellross 8 5th 51.889 10 52.599 Christian Craig 9 9th 52.648 11 53.452 Justin Hill 10 10th 52.689 4 53.704 Kyle Chisholm 11 11th 52.694 6 53.686 Phil Nicoletti 12 12th 52.993 6 53.831 Mitchell Harrison 13 15th 53.548 3 55.297 Justin Starling 14 17th 53.576 4 55.729 Killian Auberson 15 16th 53.599 5 55.394 Ryan Breece 16 13th 54.225 5 54.791 Cole Martinez 17 14th 54.299 6 54.689 Jean Carlo Ramos 18 19th 54.975 3 57.411 Brandan Leith 19 18th 55.091 5 56.510 Chase Marquier 20 20th 57.625 (1 lap) 2 57.625 (1 lap) Bradley Taft 21 21st DNS DNS DNS Dakota Alix 22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Justin Hoeft

The Format

The new format was a big hit with many, but one complaint was the appearance of less race time on TV and a lot more down time in between the races. Throughout the night, we got about seven minutes less of actual race time when compared to the traditional format that was used at Anaheim 1. So, really, there wasn't much of a difference.

Jason Weigandt reported earlier this week that Feld is working on some solutions to fix the gaps, so we'll see if they can get something figured out by the Minneapolis Supercross, which will also use the new format.