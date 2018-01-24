Sign of the (Lap) Times: Anaheim 2

January 24, 2018 1:25pm
The third round of Monster Energy Supercross was the first to use the new Triple Crown format, adding another layer of excitement to the start of the season. 

The format gave us racing that mattered as soon as the night show started, and by the end of the night we saw five different riders take the checkered flag in six motos. And because of the Olympic scoring system that was used to determine the overall, we still have close battles for the championship in both classes. 

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost, and what the three-moto format changed with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 49.894 2 50.509 Cole Seely
2 7th 50.242 9 50.773 Jason Anderson
3 5th 50.244 6 51.049 Eli Tomac
4 3rd 50.360 7 50.857 Blake Baggett
5 2nd 50.593 8 50.907 Justin Brayton
6 6th 50.589 9 51.279 Josh Grant
7 4th 50.601 3 51.074 Weston Peick
8 8th 50.632 8 51.161 Justin Barcia
9 18th 50.878 4 52.040 Vince Friese
10 9th 50.996 6 51.409 Marvin Musquin
11 16th 51.060 7 51.843 Malcolm Stewart
12 22nd 51.062 10 52.162 Broc Tickle
13 11th 51.319 3 51.971 Ken Roczen
14 15th 51.354 7 52.010 Jeremy Martin
15 10th 51.355 2 51.837 Cooper Webb
16 14th 51.502 6 52.270 Dean Wilson
17 12th 51.530 5 52.228 Chad Reed
18 13th 51.674 6 52.210 Tyler Bowers
19 21st 52.171 6 52.991 Ben LaMay
20 17th 52.254 7 53.401 Kyle Cunningham
21 19th 52.557 5 53.752 Alex Ray
22 20th 52.872 5 54.007 Dakota Tedder

450SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 50.589 4 51.446 Eli Tomac
2 2nd 50.711 7 51.524 Cole Seely
3 3rd 50.718 12 51.459 Jason Anderson
4 10th 50.760 8 52.088 Blake Baggett
5 5th 50.948 6 51.609 Justin Barcia
6 9th 51.009 8 52.692 Weston Peick
7 6th 51.260 4 52.342 Justin Brayton
8 4th 51.323 7 51.810 Josh Grant
9 7th 51.353 5 52.303 Cooper Webb
10 11th 51.456 6 52.633 Marvin Musquin
11 8th 51.503 6 52.476 Malcolm Stewart
12 12th 51.522 8 52.570 Ken Roczen
13 13th 51.751 6 52.738 Broc Tickle
14 19th 51.890 14 53.432 Vince Friese
15 14th 51.961 7 52.824 Dean Wilson
16 15th 52.320 10 52.866 Jeremy Martin
17 16th 52.468 10 53.463 Tyler Bowers
18 17th 52.536 5 53.870 Chad Reed
19 21st 52.728 8 54.068 Dakota Tedder
t-20 20th 53.056 8 53.930 Kyle Cunningham
t-20 18th 53.056 8 53.732 Alex Ray
22 22nd 53.082 6 54.537 Ben LaMay

450SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 50.472 7 51.683 Jason Anderson
2 2nd 51.178 9 52.066 Eli Tomac
3 6th 51.382 6 52.208 Blake Baggett
4 8th 51.508 6 52.456 Josh Grant
5 7th 51.546 7 52.131 Cole Seely
6 5th 51.610 10 52.286 Weston Peick
7 11th 51.571 7 52.734 Cooper Webb
8 4th 51.592 9 52.185 Ken Roczen
9 10th 51.593 11 52.542 Jeremy Martin
10 9th 51.659 19 52.317 Justin Barcia
11 3rd 51.735 7 52.120 Justin Brayton
12 12th 52.064 5 52.863 Broc Tickle
13 13th 52.281 4 53.784 Vince Friese
14 14th 52.443 4 53.740 Malcolm Stewart
15 18th 52.786 8 54.481 Alex Ray
16 15th 52.929 5 53.714 Kyle Cunningham
17 17th 52.950 6 54.019 Tyler Bowers
18 16th 53.227 6 54.132 Chad Reed
19 19th 53.757 4 56.086 Dakota Tedder
20 21st 53.858 4 54.968 Marvin Musquin
21 20th 54.246 7 56.300 Ben LaMay
22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Dean Wilson

250SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 5th 50.461 4 51.635 Shane McElrath
2 1st 50.544 6 51.049 Joey Savatgy
3 2nd 50.723 3 51.263 Christian Craig
4 6th 50.809 5 51.388 Aaron Plessinger
5 3rd 50.998 5 51.378 Mitchell Oldenburg
6 4th 51.015 3 51.775 Adam Cianciarulo
7 7th 51.807 2 52.110 Hayden Mellross
8 8th 51.894 3 52.619 Phil Nicoletti
9 18th 51.921 3 52.780 Mitchell Harrison
10 15th 51.985 5 52.733 Chase Sexton
11 11th 51.997 7 52.572 Justin Hill
12 13th 52.502 8 53.682 Bradley Taft
13 9th 52.558 4 53.151 Kyle Chisholm
14 10th 52.684 5 53.474 Cole Martinez
15 14th 52.770 8 53.470 Dakota Alix
16 12th 52.823 6 53.543 Ryan Breece
17 17th 52.989 3 53.855 Justin Starling
18 16th 53.036 6 53.978 Jean Carlo Ramos
19 20th 53.192 6 55.006 Chase Marquier
20 19th 53.549 4 54.750 Killian Auberson
21 21st 54.023 6 54.580 Brandan Leith
22 22nd 54.115 9 54.754 Justin Hoeft

250SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 50.168 2 51.319 Shane McElrath
2 2nd 50.819 5 51.477 Joey Savatgy
3 8th 50.980 8 53.134 Chase Sexton
4 3rd 51.014 4 51.538 Christian Craig
5 4th 51.086 11 51.563 Aaron Plessinger
6 6th 51.106 8 52.192 Mitchell Oldenburg
7 5th 51.255 8 51.750 Adam Cianciarulo
8 10th 51.915 7 52.775 Hayden Mellross
9 7th 52.143 5 52.717 Phil Nicoletti
10 9th 52.173 8 52.798 Justin Hill
11 13th 52.290 12 53.135 Bradley Taft
12 12th 52.642 12 53.066 Mitchell Harrison
13 11th 52.643 7 53.429 Kyle Chisholm
14 15th 52.818 5 54.023 Justin Starling
15 17th 53.072 4 54.105 Ryan Breece
16 18th 53.179 6 54.812 Chase Marquier
17 19th 53.377 5 54.844 Brandan Leith
18 14th 53.595 2 54.480 Cole Martinez
19 20th 53.640 4 55.175 Killian Auberson
20 16th 53.725 6 54.655 Jean Carlo Ramos
21 21st DNS DNS DNS Dakota Alix
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Justin Hoeft

250SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 3rd 51.570 7 52.617 Chase Sexton
2 4th 51.654 8 52.295 Shane McElrath
3 6th 51.662 7 52.455 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 7th 51.674 7 52.441 Aaron Plessinger
5 1st 51.745 5 52.344 Joey Savatgy
6 2nd 51.818 3 52.251 Adam Cianciarulo
7 8th 52.513 5 53.103 Hayden Mellross
8 5th 51.889 10 52.599 Christian Craig
9 9th 52.648 11 53.452 Justin Hill
10 10th 52.689 4 53.704 Kyle Chisholm
11 11th 52.694 6 53.686 Phil Nicoletti
12 12th 52.993 6 53.831 Mitchell Harrison
13 15th 53.548 3 55.297 Justin Starling
14 17th 53.576 4 55.729 Killian Auberson
15 16th 53.599 5 55.394 Ryan Breece
16 13th 54.225 5 54.791 Cole Martinez
17 14th 54.299 6 54.689 Jean Carlo Ramos
18 19th 54.975 3 57.411 Brandan Leith
19 18th 55.091 5 56.510 Chase Marquier
20 20th 57.625 (1 lap) 2 57.625 (1 lap) Bradley Taft
21 21st DNS DNS DNS Dakota Alix
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Justin Hoeft

The Format

The new format was a big hit with many, but one complaint was the appearance of less race time on TV and a lot more down time in between the races. Throughout the night, we got about seven minutes less of actual race time when compared to the traditional format that was used at Anaheim 1. So, really, there wasn't much of a difference. 

Jason Weigandt reported earlier this week that Feld is working on some solutions to fix the gaps, so we'll see if they can get something figured out by the Minneapolis Supercross, which will also use the new format. 

What If?

One question I kept asking myself during the night was, "How would the championship points look if the riders were awarded the full amount of points for each moto like Lucas Oil Pro Motocross instead of using the Olympic scoring system?"

I went into the moto results and tallied up the totals as if each moto counted as a race to see how things changed. In 250SX, the adjusted points spread out the championship leaders quite a bit. Instead of a tie for the lead, Joey Savatgy would have a nine-point lead over Shane McElrath and a 16 point cushion over Aaron Plessinger in third. 

In 450SX, Ken Roczen would be most affected by the points change. His night of battling subliminal demons would have really cost him if every race had counted individually for championship points. Under the adjusted points system, he would have fallen from fourth in points down to sixth. His points deficit would also double from 14 points to 28. 

Obviously, it doesn't make much sense to use this adjusted points system this year, as it allows a large percentage of points to be earned over just three rounds. If Feld Motor Sports decides to use the three main event format for every round in the future, it'll be interesting to see if they stick with Olympic scoring to decide the overall or if they will award points for each moto. 

Current 250SX Points

Joey Savatgy 68
Shane McElrath 68
Aaron Plessinger 66
Christian Craig 57
Adam Cianciarulo 56
Mitchell Oldenburg 52
Chase Sexton 51
Justin Hill 42
Kyle Chisholm 39
Hayden Mellross 34
Bradley Taft 34
Mitchell Harrison 29
Phillip Nicoletti 26
Dakota Alix 26
Justin Starling 20
Justin Hoeft 18
Jean Ramos 18
Ryan Breece 15
Killian Auberson 15
Justin Cooper 14
Cole Martinez 11
Brandan Leith 5

Adjusted 250SX Points

Joey Savatgy 117
Shane McElrath 108
Aaron Plessinger 101
Christian Craig 98
Adam Cianciarulo 97
Mitchell Oldenburg 89
Chase Sexton 80
Justin Hill 69
Kyle Chisholm 66
Hayden Mellross 62
Philip Nicoletti 55
Bradley Taft 50
Mitchell Harrison 46
Dakota Alix 36
Justin Starling 36
Jean Ramos 33
Cole Martinez 32
Ryan Breece 30
Killian Auberson 23
Justin Hoeft 20
Justin Cooper 14
Brandan Leith 13

Current 450SX Points

Jason Anderson 70
Cole Seely 59
Justin Barcia 57
Ken Roczen 56
Weston Peick 54
Justin Brayton 52
Joshua Grant 45
Blake Baggett 43
Broc Tickle 37
Cooper Webb 37
Marvin Musquin 36
Jeremy Martin 36
Eli tomac 27
Vince Friese 26
Malcolm Stewart 24
Chad Reed 24
Kyle Cunningham 20
Tyler Bowers 17
Ben Lamay 15
Alex Ray 14
Dakota Tedder 7
Dean Wilson 5

Adjusted 450SX Points

Jason Anderson 112
Cole Seely 101
Justin Brayton 94
Justin Barcia 89
Weston Peick 87
Ken Roczen 84
Joshua Grant 79
Blake Baggett 78
Eli Tomac 68
Cooper Webb 65
Marvin Musquin 54
Jeremy Martin 54
Broc Tickle 52
Malcolm Stewart 43
Vince Friese 39
Chad Reed 39
Kyle Cunningham 33
Tyler Bowers 32
Alex Ray 25
Ben Lamay 20
Dean Wilson 19
Dakota Tedder 9