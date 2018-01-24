Privateer Profile: Three Rounds with the Underdogs

In recent weeks, a hotly (I use the word lightly) debated topic has been discussed on the PulpMX Show: who exactly is a privateer nowadays?

Steve and multiple guests could not come to a conclusion, so he just decided to award points to the first riders to NOT make the main event for his PulpMX Quadruple Crown auction. (Make sure to donate—100 percent of proceeds go to a rider.)

I’m not here to discuss the semantics on who is or isn’t a privateer, because honestly, I don’t really know anymore. I’ll leave that to Matthes. He seems to enjoy ranting about stuff.

Anyway, instead of the typical Q&A with a deserving “privateer,” we’ve decided to spotlight a few riders—who may or may not be privateers, depending on viewpoint—who have performed well over the first three rounds.

Feel free to debate below about who is and isn’t a privateer. We just know that they’re all trying hard.

450SX

Tyler Bowers

Ok, I don’t think there is much debate here: Bowers is definitely a privateer. While he’s only competed in two of three rounds (he skipped Houston to race in Germany), the 250SX race winner is currently 18th in points. He’s had top-15 finishes at A1 and A2, and has only finished behind factory riders. Good start to the season for the Bear.

Ben LaMay

Again, no debate, LaMay is a privateer. Following a few years competing in Amsoil Arenacross, the Alaskan Assassin is back in Monster Energy Supercross, pitting out of the TPJ Racing rig. LaMay recently told us his goal this year is to “hopefully change some people’s idea of what kind of rider I am.” Through three rounds he’s off to a good start, making all three main events.